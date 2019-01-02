Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Flames-Red Wings Sums

January 2, 2019 10:16 pm
 
Calgary 0 3 2—5
Detroit 2 1 0—3

First Period_1, Detroit, Helm 2 (Athanasiou), 13:14. 2, Detroit, de la Rose 3 (Rasmussen, Jensen), 17:19. Penalties_None.

Second Period_3, Calgary, Monahan 22 (Gaudreau, Lindholm), 6:40. 4, Calgary, Brodie 4 (Gaudreau, Lindholm), 17:59. 5, Detroit, Athanasiou 14, 18:23. 6, Calgary, Lindholm 19 (Gaudreau, Giordano), 19:01 (pp). Penalties_Gaudreau, CGY, (hooking), 11:46; Helm, DET, (holding), 14:58; Kylington, CGY, Penalty Shot (interference on breakaway (penalty shot)), 18:23; Hronek, DET, (charging), 18:52.

Third Period_7, Calgary, Gaudreau 22 (Monahan, Tkachuk), 9:37 (pp). 8, Calgary, Frolik 8 (Jankowski, Ryan), 19:42. Penalties_Larkin, DET, (tripping), 1:06; de la Rose, DET, (holding), 8:42; Helm, DET, (tripping), 12:48.

Shots on Goal_Calgary 12-11-12_35. Detroit 13-9-10_32.

Power-play opportunities_Calgary 2 of 5; Detroit 0 of 1.

Goalies_Calgary, Smith 12-8-1 (32 shots-29 saves). Detroit, Howard 10-10-5 (34-30).

A_19,515 (20,000). T_2:37.

Referees_Peter MacDougall, Francois St Laurent. Linesmen_Steve Miller, Kiel Murchison.

