Fleming, Keeling power Charleston Southern past Longwood

January 12, 2019 5:39 pm
 
FARMVILLE, Va. (AP) — Phlandrous Fleming scored 25 points, Christian Keeling added 22 points with 11 rebounds and Charleston Southern defeated Longwood 101-91 on Saturday.

Travis McConico added 19 points and five rebounds for the Buccaneers (7-9, 1-2 Big South).

Isaiah Walton had 21 points, six assists, four rebounds and three steals for the Lancers (11-7, 1-2). Shabooty Phillips had 16 points, six rebounds and six assists.

Missed shots were at a premium as both teams shot at least 50 percent from the field and 80 percent from the free-throw line. Both teams buried 14 3-pointers, CSU making 14 of 31 and Longwood making 14 of 28. Fleming and McConico both made 4 of 8 for the Buccaneers.

Longwood led 43-41 at halftime. Charleston Southern took the lead at 46-43 on a 3-pointer by McConico with 18:22 to go in the second half. The Lancers were within 76-72 after a pair of free throws by Spencer Franklin but CSU quickly went up by 13 with 4:52 remaining.

