Fletcher leads Georgia Tech women past No. 12 Syracuse 65-55

January 20, 2019 4:22 pm
 
ATLANTA (AP) — Kierra Fletcher scored 22 points, including 10 straight for Georgia Tech in a game-closing 17-3 run that lifted the Yellowjackets to a 65-55 win over No. 12 Syracuse on Sunday.

Elizabeth Balogun added 20 points for Georgia Tech (13-6, 3-3 Atlantic Coast Conference), which trailed by 13 early in the second half. Fletcher made 10 of 11 from the foul line, going 6 for 6 in the final two minutes, and had nine rebounds and a career-high seven assists. Francesca Pan had 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Miranda Drummond had 15 points for Syracuse (14-3, 3-1), which had a nine-game winning streak snapped. The Orange missed their last four shots after Gabrielle Cooper’s 3-pointer cut Tech’s lead to 57-55 with 1:40 to play. They lost the lead by missing their previous six and ended at 24 percent (16 of 27) for the game.

Syracuse shot just 26 percent in the first half, going 4 of 22 behind the arc, but made 13 of 16 free throws to take a 35-25 lead.

The Orange were just 4 of 18 in the third quarter (22 percent), while the Yellowjackets made 7 of 12 shots — 3 of 5 from distance — to trail 48-46 entering the fourth quarter. Balogun hit two early 3-pointers and had 12 points in the quarter.

