Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Fletcher’s career-high 34 leads S. Illinois past Indiana St

January 30, 2019 11:29 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Armon Fletcher scored a career-high 34 points with six 3-pointers and Southern Illinois beat Indiana State 88-73 on Wednesday night.

Southern Illinois led 38-32 at halftime and seized command in the second half. Fletcher made a 3-pointer and four straight from the free throw line for a 79-59 lead with 4:53 remaining.

Fletcher was 11-of-14 shooting including 6 of 8 from beyond the arc and made all six of his foul-shot attempts. Aaron Cook added 14 points with seven assists, Kavion Pippen had 12 and Eric McGill 10 with nine boards and five assists.

The Salukis (11-11, 4-5 Missouri Valley Conference) made 34 of 56 (60.7 percent) — including 11 of 20 from distance — but just 9 of 16 (56.3) from the foul line. They had 22 assists, 12 steals (Pippen, 4) and eight blocks (Pippen, 3).

        Insight by Leidos and AWS: Learn how the cloud is helping agencies share data securely in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Tyreke Key led Indiana State (11-10, 3-6) with 25 points and Jordan Barnes added 20.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|4 2019 GEOINT Electro Optical Technical...
2|4 National Health Policy Conference 2019
2|5 2019 CompTIA DC Fly-In
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines relax following disaster relief exercise

Today in History

1937: FDR announces plan to expand Supreme Court

Get our daily newsletter.