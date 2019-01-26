Listen Live Sports

Florida A&M holds on for 72-70 win over Coppin State

January 26, 2019 6:54 pm
 
BALTIMORE (AP) — Justin Ravenel scored 28 points with five 3-pointers and Florida A&M survived a late rally Saturday for a 72-70 victory over Coppin State.

Ravenel’s fast-break dunk with 31 seconds left gave the Rattlers (7-14, 4-2 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) their largest lead of the game at 71-62. But Chad Andrews-Fulton had a 3-point play with 23 seconds left, he scored again on a layup at 16 seconds and Lamar Morgan had a 3-point play with three seconds left to cut the deficit to 71-70.

Kamron Reaves made 1 of 2 from the foul line for Florida A&M and Coppin State failed to get a shot off in the final second.

Tracy Hector added 16 points and eight rebounds for the Rattlers.

Andrews-Fulton had 21 points and nine rebounds, Dejuan Clayton added 16 points and Morgan scored 11 for the Eagles (3-19, 3-4).

