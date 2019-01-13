Listen Live Sports

Florida A&M holds on to defeat Savannah State

January 13, 2019 12:17 am
 
TALLAHASEE, Fla. (AP) — Isaiah Martin had 15 points and 10 rebounds to lead Florida A&M to a 69-64 win over Savannah State on Saturday.

Justin Ravenel had 19 points for Florida A&M (5-13, 2-1 Mid-Eastern Conference). M.J. Randolph added 11 points. Kamron Reaves had 10 points and seven assists.

Savannah State led 16-13 midway through the first half before Florida A&M scored 25 points in the final 9:40 to take a 38-30 lead at the break. The Tigers scored 11 of the first 13 points in the second half and took a 41-40 lead. The lead changed hands twice more before the Rattlers went up 52-43 with a 10-0 run and led the rest of the way.

Romani Hansen had 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Tigers (4-13, 1-2). Zaquavian Smith and Collins Joseph added 11 points each.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

