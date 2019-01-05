Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Florida A&M snaps streak, beats Howard 82-72 in MEAC opener

January 5, 2019
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — Justin Ravenel scored 20 points and led five players into double-figure scoring as Florida A&M snapped a five-game losing streak by knocking off Howard, 82-72 to win a Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference opener Saturday.

Florida A&M played nonconference games in Jamaica, Chicago, Memphis, Salt Lake City and had trips to Oregon and California in the preseason, and played just one home game since November 10.

Ravenel hit a 3 midway through the second half to tie the game at 57-57 and Nasir Core nailed a 3 and followed with a jumper to put the Rattlers in front for good, 62-57.

Florida A&M (4-12, 1-0) was 33 of 57 from the field (58 percent), including 6 of 11 from long range. Ravenel hit 4 of 7 from distance. Core and M.J. Randolph each added 11 points.

Charles Williams scored 25 points to pace Howard (6-9, 0-1). Chad Lott and RJ Cole each added 19 points but Cole committed 11 turnovers.

