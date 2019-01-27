Listen Live Sports

Florida hires UTSA’s David Turner as defensive line coach

January 27, 2019 2:35 pm
 
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida has hired David Turner as the team’s defensive line coach.

Turner, who has 33 years of coaching experience, worked with Gators coach Dan Mullen for four seasons (2009, 2010-12) at Mississippi State.

Turner has 16 years of coaching experience in the Southeastern Conference. Mullen says Turner “understands that this is a line-of-scrimmage league and our defensive line will continue to play fast, physical and aggressive under his leadership.”

Before working last year at University of Texas at San Antonio, Turner spent the previous 16 seasons at Texas A&M, Mississippi State, Kentucky, Alabama and Vanderbilt.

Turner replaces Sal Sunseri, who left the Gators to join Alabama’s staff.

