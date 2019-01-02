Florida LB Joseph leaving school early to enter NFL draft

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida linebacker Vosean Joseph has decided to leave school early and enter the NFL draft.

The junior announced his decision via social media Wednesday, saying “my Mom and Dad have always told me to go after my dreams.” He adds that he’s developed “as a player but even more so as a person” during his three years at Florida.

Joseph led the Gators (10-3) with 93 tackles this season, including a goal-line stop on fourth down against Michigan in the Peach Bowl. Nine of his tackles were for a loss, including four sacks. He also had four pass breakups. He was at his best against LSU in early October, finishing with 14 tackles and two sacks.

Joseph is the fourth Florida player to turn pro in recent weeks. Defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson declared for the draft in late November. Offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor and defensive end Jachai Polite did the same following the Peach Bowl.

Running backs Lamical Perine and Jordan Scarlett are still weighing their options.

