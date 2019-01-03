Listen Live Sports

Floyd has 20 points, 15 rebounds to lead Holy Cross

January 3, 2019 9:32 pm
 
BALTIMORE (AP) — Jehyve Floyd scored 20 points on 8-of-9 shooting and grabbed a career-high 15 rebounds as Holy Cross defeated Loyola Maryland 80-73 on Thursday night in a Patriot League opener.

Caleb Green added 16 points and five assists, Austin Butler added 15 points and Jacob Grandison 13 for the Crusaders (10-4), who shot 51 percent in winning their fourth straight game and ninth in the last 11.

Andrew Kostecka hit four 3-pointers and scored 29 points, two shy of his career high, and Isaiah Hart added 17 points for the Greyhounds (4-10), losers of four in a row, who shot 52 percent.

Holy Cross had a 16-point lead in the first half that shrank to seven at the break then went up by 18 on a Green 3-pointer with 9½ minutes left. Kostecka led the Greyhounds back, scoring 13 of their next 18 points to close within seven, 65-58. But Floyd responded with four straight points and Loyola wouldn’t get closer than five, that coming with 21 seconds left before Green added two final free throws.

