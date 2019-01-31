Flyers-Bruins Sum

Philadelphia 1 0 1 1—3 Boston 1 1 0 0—2

First Period_1, Boston, Pastrnak 29 (Krug, Marchand), 3:05 (pp). 2, Philadelphia, Giroux 15 (Voracek), 19:16.

Second Period_3, Boston, Pastrnak 30 (Chara, Bergeron), 5:11.

Third Period_4, Philadelphia, Lindblom 7 (Voracek, Sanheim), 10:36 (pp).

Overtime_5, Philadelphia, Sanheim 5 (Konecny, Couturier), 2:56 (pp).

Shots on Goal_Philadelphia 8-17-11-5_41. Boston 10-7-8_25.

Power-play opportunities_Philadelphia 2 of 2; Boston 1 of 1.

Goalies_Philadelphia, Hart 8-5-1 (25 shots-23 saves). Boston, Rask 14-8-4 (41-38).

A_17,565 (17,565). T_2:39.

Referees_Tom Chmielewski, Brian Pochmara. Linesmen_Kory Nagy, Pierre Racicot.

