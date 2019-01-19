Listen Live Sports

Flyers-Canadiens Sums

January 19, 2019
 
Philadelphia 0 2 3—5
Montreal 0 0 2—2

First Period_None. Penalties_None.

Second Period_1, Philadelphia, Konecny 12 (Gostisbehere, Couturier), 17:01. 2, Philadelphia, van Riemsdyk 12 (Hagg, Konecny), 18:34. Penalties_Kotkaniemi, MTL, (tripping), 7:09; Voracek, PHI, (interference), 13:33.

Third Period_3, Philadelphia, Patrick 8 (Laughton, Simmonds), 7:06. 4, Montreal, Domi 16 (Tatar, Lehkonen), 7:36. 5, Philadelphia, Patrick 9 (Gostisbehere, Voracek), 9:32. 6, Montreal, Kulak 3 (Drouin, Gallagher), 16:00. 7, Philadelphia, Raffl 3 (Couturier), 19:08. Penalties_Drouin, MTL, (tripping), 1:37.

Shots on Goal_Philadelphia 1-13-10_24. Montreal 12-10-13_35.

Power-play opportunities_Philadelphia 0 of 2; Montreal 0 of 1.

Goalies_Philadelphia, Hart 6-5-1 (35 shots-33 saves). Montreal, Niemi 8-5-1 (23-19).

A_21,302 (21,288). T_2:18.

Referees_Reid Anderson, Dan O’Halloran. Linesmen_Steve Barton, Brad Kovachik.

