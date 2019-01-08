Flyers-Capitals Sums

Philadelphia 1 0 2—3 Washington 1 3 1—5

First Period_1, Washington, Wilson 13 (Vrana), 4:21. 2, Philadelphia, Voracek 11 (Lindblom), 9:28. Penalties_Burakovsky, WSH, (hooking), 5:46.

Second Period_3, Washington, Oshie 12 (Eller, Carlson), 9:19. 4, Washington, Vrana 13, 11:22. 5, Washington, Vrana 14 (Boyd, Carlson), 15:55 (pp). Penalties_Hagg, PHI, (slashing), 5:24; Provorov, PHI, (tripping), 14:12; Orpik, WSH, (roughing), 19:06.

Third Period_6, Philadelphia, Simmonds 13 (Voracek, Couturier), 16:33. 7, Philadelphia, Giroux 14 (Couturier, Voracek), 19:53. 8, Washington, Oshie 13, 19:57 (sh). Penalties_Gudas, PHI, Major (fighting), 2:04; Smith-Pelly, WSH, served by Burakovsky, (roughing), 2:04; Smith-Pelly, WSH, Major (fighting), 2:04; Wilson, WSH, (slashing), 9:06; Konecny, PHI, (slashing), 13:31; Gostisbehere, PHI, (hooking), 17:56; Simmonds, PHI, Misconduct (misconduct), 17:56; Kuznetsov, WSH, (hooking), 19:28.

Shots on Goal_Philadelphia 11-12-17_40. Washington 4-13-9_26.

Power-play opportunities_Philadelphia 0 of 5; Washington 1 of 4.

Goalies_Philadelphia, McKenna 1-5-1 (25 shots-21 saves). Washington, Copley 10-2-2 (40-37).

A_18,506 (18,277). T_2:37.

Referees_Gord Dwyer, Brian Pochmara. Linesmen_Matt MacPherson, Bevan Mills.

