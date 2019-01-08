Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Flyers-Capitals Sums

January 8, 2019 10:23 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Philadelphia 1 0 2—3
Washington 1 3 1—5

First Period_1, Washington, Wilson 13 (Vrana), 4:21. 2, Philadelphia, Voracek 11 (Lindblom), 9:28. Penalties_Burakovsky, WSH, (hooking), 5:46.

Second Period_3, Washington, Oshie 12 (Eller, Carlson), 9:19. 4, Washington, Vrana 13, 11:22. 5, Washington, Vrana 14 (Boyd, Carlson), 15:55 (pp). Penalties_Hagg, PHI, (slashing), 5:24; Provorov, PHI, (tripping), 14:12; Orpik, WSH, (roughing), 19:06.

Third Period_6, Philadelphia, Simmonds 13 (Voracek, Couturier), 16:33. 7, Philadelphia, Giroux 14 (Couturier, Voracek), 19:53. 8, Washington, Oshie 13, 19:57 (sh). Penalties_Gudas, PHI, Major (fighting), 2:04; Smith-Pelly, WSH, served by Burakovsky, (roughing), 2:04; Smith-Pelly, WSH, Major (fighting), 2:04; Wilson, WSH, (slashing), 9:06; Konecny, PHI, (slashing), 13:31; Gostisbehere, PHI, (hooking), 17:56; Simmonds, PHI, Misconduct (misconduct), 17:56; Kuznetsov, WSH, (hooking), 19:28.

Shots on Goal_Philadelphia 11-12-17_40. Washington 4-13-9_26.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Philadelphia 0 of 5; Washington 1 of 4.

Goalies_Philadelphia, McKenna 1-5-1 (25 shots-21 saves). Washington, Copley 10-2-2 (40-37).

A_18,506 (18,277). T_2:37.

Referees_Gord Dwyer, Brian Pochmara. Linesmen_Matt MacPherson, Bevan Mills.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|15 5th Annual Defense Research and...
1|16 ACT-IAC Artificial Intelligence and...
1|16 TECHEXPO Top Secret Hiring Event
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard members practice rope climbing techniques

Today in History

1943: FDR first president to travel by airplane