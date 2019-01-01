Listen Live Sports

Flyers-Predators Sum

January 1, 2019 11:42 pm
 
Philadelphia 0 0 0—0
Nashville 0 2 2—4

First Period_None.

Second Period_1, Nashville, Smith 11 (Fiala), 2:03. 2, Nashville, Arvidsson 10 (Hartman, Johansen), 12:03.

Third Period_3, Nashville, Arvidsson 11 (Ellis), 6:15. 4, Nashville, Grimaldi 3 (Rinaldo), 11:37.

Shots on Goal_Philadelphia 13-12-7_32. Nashville 6-16-8_30.

Power-play opportunities_Philadelphia 0 of 2; Nashville 0 of 2.

Goalies_Philadelphia, Neuvirth 1-3-1 (30 shots-26 saves). Nashville, Saros 9-5-1 (32-32).

A_17,481 (17,113). T_2:39.

Referees_Marc Joannette, Steve Kozari. Linesmen_Steve Barton, Devin Berg.

