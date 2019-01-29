Flyers-Rangers Sum

Listen Live Sports

January 29, 2019 10:34 pm
 
Philadelphia 1 0 0—1
N.Y. Rangers 0 0 0—0

First Period_1, Philadelphia, Lindblom 6 (Voracek, Couturier), 1:40.

Second Period_None.

Third Period_None.

Shots on Goal_Philadelphia 12-3-4_19. N.Y. Rangers 13-12-13_38.

Power-play opportunities_Philadelphia 0 of 2; N.Y. Rangers 0 of 2.

Goalies_Philadelphia, Stolarz 3-3-2 (38 shots-38 saves). N.Y. Rangers, Georgiev 6-9-0 (19-18).

A_17,163 (18,006). T_2:28.

Referees_Tom Chmielewski, Kevin Pollock. Linesmen_Andrew Smith, Libor Suchanek.

