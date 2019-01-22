Listen Live Sports

Former Baylor G Alexis Morris transferring to No. 14 Rutgers

January 22, 2019 4:03 pm
 
PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Former Baylor guard Alexis Morris is transferring to No. 14 Rutgers.

Scarlet Knights coach C. Vivian Stringer announced the transfer Tuesday. The 5-foot-6 guard from Beaumont, Texas, will have three years of eligibility remaining when she starts playing next January.

Morris averaged 9.4 points, 3.4 assists and 2.9 rebounds in 34 games as a freshman for the Lady Bears, who reached the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament. She led Baylor in 3-point field goal percentage, shooting .462 from behind the arc.

Morris was dismissed from Baylor’s team in September for an unspecified violation of team rules.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

