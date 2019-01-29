Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC.

 
 
Former Phillies great Rollins returns as special adviser

January 29, 2019 7:51 pm
 
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jimmy Rollins is returning to the Philadelphia Phillies as a special adviser.

Rollins played 15 seasons with the Phillies and was named the 2007 NL MVP. Rollins is Philadelphia’s career leader in hits (2,306) and doubles (479), was a three-time NL All-Star and led the Phillies to the 2008 World Series title.

Rollins will serve as a spring training coach and work in community outreach programs, among other duties.

He played 17 years in the majors and finished his career with a .264 batting average, 511 doubles, 115 triples, 231 home runs, 936 RBI and 470 stolen bases.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press.

