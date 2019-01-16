Listen Live Sports

Former Rangers closer Tolleson retires after rehab setback

January 16, 2019 7:20 pm
 
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Texas Rangers right-hander Shawn Tolleson has retired after a setback in the former closer’s attempted comeback from Tommy John surgery.

Tolleson made the announcement Wednesday, three days before his 31st birthday. He strained his right flexor tendon during a throwing session last week.

He made the last of his 215 major league appearances with the Rangers on July 27, 2016. He missed the rest of that season with back issues before signing with Tampa Bay as a free agent. Elbow soreness during spring training led to ligament reconstruction surgery in May 2017, and he spent all of last year rehabbing after returning to Texas on a minor league deal.

Tolleson pitched for the Los Angeles Dodgers (2012-13) and Texas (2014-16). He had 35 saves for the AL West champion Rangers in 2015.

