Former Texas A&M coach Slocum added to CFP committee

January 16, 2019 12:14 pm
 
IRVING, Texas (AP) — Former Texas A&M coach R.C. Slocum, Arkansas State athletic director Terry Mohajir and retired Gen. Ray Odierno have been added to College Football Playoff selection committee.

CFP Executive Director Bill Hancock also announced Wednesday that Oregon athletic director Rob Mullens will serve as committee chairman for another season.

The new committee members replace three whose terms have ended: former Southern Mississippi coach Jeff Bower, former Central Michigan coach Herb Deromedi and former Vanderbilt coach Bobby Johnson.

Slocum was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2012. He went 123-47-2 at A&M from 1989-2002.

Mohajir played football for Arkansas State and coached at Kansas before starting a career in administration.

Odierno is a graduate of the U.S. Military Academy and was the Chief of Staff of the Army from 2011-2015.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

