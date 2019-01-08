Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Forward Jordan Usher transfers from USC to Georgia Tech

January 8, 2019 2:33 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ATLANTA (AP) — Former USC forward Jordan Usher has transferred to Georgia Tech and will be eligible for spring semester in 2019.

Usher, from Canton, Georgia, averaged 8.6 points and 3.7 rebounds in 12 games, including two starts, this season for the Trojans. He averaged 4.8 points and 2.0 rebounds as a freshman in 2017-18.

The 6-foot-7, 225-pound Usher has enrolled for spring semester at Georgia Tech. His transfer was announced by Yellow Jackets coach Josh Pastner.

Usher was considered a four-star prospect following his senior season at Sheeler High in Marietta, Georgia.

        Insight by MobileIron: Federal practitioners explore implementing new CDM capabilities in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|15 5th Annual Defense Research and...
1|16 ACT-IAC Artificial Intelligence and...
1|16 TECHEXPO Top Secret Hiring Event
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard members practice rope climbing techniques

Today in History

1943: FDR first president to travel by airplane