Forward Jordan Usher transfers from USC to Georgia Tech

ATLANTA (AP) — Former USC forward Jordan Usher has transferred to Georgia Tech and will be eligible for spring semester in 2019.

Usher, from Canton, Georgia, averaged 8.6 points and 3.7 rebounds in 12 games, including two starts, this season for the Trojans. He averaged 4.8 points and 2.0 rebounds as a freshman in 2017-18.

The 6-foot-7, 225-pound Usher has enrolled for spring semester at Georgia Tech. His transfer was announced by Yellow Jackets coach Josh Pastner.

Usher was considered a four-star prospect following his senior season at Sheeler High in Marietta, Georgia.

