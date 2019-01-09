Listen Live Sports

Fox scores 24 as Army fends off Boston University 86-82

January 9, 2019 11:18 pm
 
BOSTON (AP) — Jordan Fox drained 6 of 8 3-pointers to score a season-high 24 points and Army won its second straight, edging Boston University 86-82 Wednesday night.

Tommy Funk scored 16 points with six assists a block and a steal for Army (6-9, 1-1 Patriot League) and Matt Wilson scored 12 and grabbed seven boards. The Black Knights were 11 of 26 from behind the arc. Boston U was 7 of 18 in 3-point shooting.

Jonas Harper scored 15 points, going 3-for-3 from distance, to lead the Terriers (8-7, 1-1). His 3 with 40.1 seconds remaining made it 81-78 and Tyler Scanlon hit a jumper to trail 84-82 with 11 seconds to go but Funk sank two free throws for Army.

Army held a 9-point lead early in the second half but the Terriers used an 8-3 push to tie 47-47 on a Scanlon layup with 13:47 remaining. Max Mahoney put Boston ahead 51-50 two minutes later.

Army recaptured the lead, 58-53, with an 8-2 run of its own and held a slim lead over the last nine minutes.

