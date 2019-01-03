Free Agent Signings

NEW YORK (AP) — The 42 free agents who have signed, with name, position, former club if different, and contract. The contract information was obtained by The Associated Press from player and management sources. For players with minor league contracts, letter agreements for major league contracts are in parentheses:

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BOSTON (2) — Re-signed Steve Pearce, 1b-of, to a $6.25 million, one-year contract; re-signed Nathan Eovaldi, rhp, to a $68 million, four-year contract.

DETROIT (3) — Signed Matt Moore, lhp, Texas, to a $2.5 million, one-year contract; signed Tyson Ross, rhp, St. Louis, to a $5.75 million, one-year contract; signed Jordy Mercer, ss, Pittsburgh, to a $5.25 million, one-year contract.

HOUSTON (2) — Signed Robinson Chirinos, c, Texas, to a $5.75 million, one-year contract; signed Michael Brantley, of, Houston, to a $32 million, two-year contract.

LOS ANGELES (3) — Signed Trevor Cahill, rhp, Oakland, to a $9 million, one-year contract; signed Matt Harvey, rhp, Cincinnati, to an $11 million, one-year contract; signed Jonathan Lucroy, c, Oakland, to a $3.35 million, one-year contract.

MINNESOTA (1) — Signed Nelson Cruz, dh, Seattle, to a $14.3 million, one-year contract.

NEW YORK (3) — Re-signed Brett Gardner, of, to a $7.5 million, one-year contract; re-signed CC Sabathia, lhp, to an $8 million, one-year contract; re-signed J.A. Happ, lhp, to a $34 million, two-year contract.

OAKLAND (1) — Signed Joakim Soria, rhp, Milwaukee, to a $15 million, two-year contract.

TAMPA BAY (1) — Signed Charlie Morton, rhp, to a $30 million, two-year contract.

TEXAS (3) — Signed Jeff Mathis, c, Arizona, to a $6.25 million, two-year contract; signed Jesse Chavez, rhp, Chicago Cubs, to an $8 million, two-year contract; signed Lance Lynn, rhp, New York Yankees, to a $30 million, three-year contract.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

ATLANTA (2) — Signed Brian McCann, c, Houston, to a $2 million, one-year contract; signed Josh Donaldson, 3b, Cleveland, to a $23 million, one-year contract,

CHICAGO (1) — Signed Daniel Descalso, if, Arizona, to a $5 million, two-year contract.

COLORADO (1) — Signed Daniel Murphy, 2b-1b, Chicago Cubs, to a $24 million, two-year contract.

LOS ANGELES (4) — Re-signed David Freese, 1b-3b, to a $4.5 million, one-year contract; re-signed Clayton Kershaw, lhp, to a $93 million, three-year contract; announced Hyun-Jin Ryu, lhp, accepted $17.9 million qualifying offer; signed Joe Kelly, rhp, Boston, to a $25 million, three-year contract.

NEW YORK (3) — Signed Jeurys Familia, rhp, Oakland, to a $30 million, three-year contract; signed Wilson Ramos, c, Philadelphia, to a $19 million, two-year contract; signed Rajai Davis, of, Cleveland, to a minor league contract.

ST. LOUIS (2) — Re-signed Adam Wainwright, rhp, to a $2 million, one-year contract; signed Andrew Miller, rhp, Cleveland, to a $25 million, two-year contract.

SAN DIEGO (1) — Signed Ian Kinsler, 2b, Boston, to an $8 million, two-year contract.

PHILADELPHIA (2) — Signed Andrew McCutchen, of, New York Yankees, to a $50 million, three-year contract; signed David Robertson, rhp, New York Yankees, to a $23 million, two-year contract.

PITTSBURGH (3) — Re-signed Jung Ho Kang, inf, to a $3 million, one-year contract; signed Lonnie Chisenhall, of, Cleveland, to a $2.75 million, one-year contract; signed Jordan Lyles, rhp, Milwaukee, to a $2.05 million, one-year contract.

SAN DIEGO (1) — Signed Garrett Richards, rhp, Los Angeles Angels, to a $15.5 million, two-year contract.

WASHINGTON (3) — Signed Kurt Suzuki, c, Atlanta, to a $10 million, two-year contract; signed Patrick Corbin, lhp, Arizona, to a $140 million, six-year contract; signed Anibal Sanchez, rhp, Atlanta, to a $19 million, two-year contract.

