Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Free Agents

January 9, 2019 11:08 am
 
2 min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — The 120 remaining free agents (q-rejected $17.9 million qualifying offer):

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BALTIMORE (2) — Adam Jones, of; Colby Rasmus, of.

BOSTON (3) — q-Craig Kimbrel, rhp; Brandon Phillips, 2b; Drew Pomeranz, lhp.

CHICAGO (3) — Jeanmar Gomez, rhp; Miguel Gonzalez, rhp; James Shields, rhp.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

CLEVELAND (6) — Cody Allen, rhp; Melky Cabrera; of; Brandon Guyer, of; Oliver Perez, lhp; Adam Rosales, inf; Josh Tomlin, rhp.

DETROIT (4) — Jose Iglesias, ss; Francisco Liriano, lhp; Victor Martinez, dh; Jarrod Saltalamacchia, c.

HOUSTON (5) — Evan Gattis, of; Marwin Gonzalez, inf-of; q-Dallas Keuchel, lhp; Martin Maldonado, c; Tony Sipp, lhp.

KANSAS CITY (2) — Alcides Escobar, ss; Jason Hammel, rhp.

LOS ANGELES (5) — Jim Johnson, rhp; Blake Wood, rhp; Junichi Tazawa, rhp; Chris Young, of; Eric Young Jr., of,

MINNESOTA (6) — Matt Belisle, rhp; Logan Forsythe, 2b; Chris Gimenez, c; Joe Mauer, 1b; Logan Morrison, 1b; Ervin Santana, rhp,

NEW YORK (3) — Zach Britton, lhp; Adeiny Hechavarria, ss; Neil Walker, inf.

OAKLAND (5) — Brett Anderson, lhp; Edwin Jackson, rhp; Matt Joyce, of; Shawn Kelley, rhp; Jed Lowrie, 2b.

SEATTLE (7) — Gordon Beckham, 2b; Zach Duke, lhp; Cameron Maybin, of; David Phelps, rhp; Andrew Romine, inf-of; Denard Span, of; Adam Warren, rhp.

TAMPA BAY (2) — Carlos Gomez, of; Sergio Romo, rhp.

TEXAS (6) — Tony Barnette, rhp; Adrian Beltre, 3b; Bartolo Colon, rhp; Doug Fister, rhp; Yovani Gallardo, rhp; c; Martin Perez, lhp.

TORONTO (2) —Tyler Clippard, rhp; Marco Estrada, rhp,

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

ARIZONA (7) — Clay Buchholz, rhp; Randall Delgado, rhp; Jake Diekman, lhp; Jon Jay, of; q-A.J. Pollock, of; Chris Stewart, c; Brad Ziegler, rhp.

ATLANTA (7) — Brad Brach, rhp; Lucas Duda, 1b; Ryan Flaherty, inf; Nick Markakis, of; Brandon McCarthy, rhp; Peter Moylan, rhp; Rene Rivera, c.

CHICAGO (4) — Jorge De La Rosa, lhp; Jaime Garcia, lhp; Bobby Wilson, c; Justin Wilson, lhp;

COLORADO (6) — Drew Butera, c; Carlos Gonzalez, of; Matt Holliday, of; DJ LeMahieu, 2b; Adam Ottavino, rhp; Gerardo Parra, of.

LOS ANGELES (6) — John Axford, rhp; Brian Dozier, 2b; q-Yasmani Grandal, c; Daniel Hudson, rhp; Manny Machado, ss; Ryan Madson, rhp.

MILWAUKEE (4) — Gio Gonzalez, lhp; Curtis Granderson, of; Wade Miley, lhp; Mike Moustakas, 3b.

NEW YORK (6) — Jerry Blevins, lhp; Austin Jackson, of; Jose Lobaton, c; Devin Mesoraco, c; A.J. Ramos, rhp; Jose Reyes, inf.

PHILADELPHIA (3) — Jose Bautista, of; Asdrubal Cabrera, 2b; Aaron Loup, lhp.

PITTSBURGH (1) — Josh Harrison, 2b.

ST. LOUIS (2) — Matt Adams, 1b; Bud Norris, rhp.

SAN DIEGO (2) — A.J. Ellis, c; Freddy Galvis, ss.

SAN FRANCISCO (4) — Gregor Blanco, of; Derek Holland, lhp; Nick Hundley, c; Hunter Pence, of.

WASHINGTON (8) — Joaquin Benoit, rhp; Tim Collins, lhp; q-Bryce Harper, of; Jeremy Hellickson, rhp; Greg Holland, rhp; Mark Reynolds, 1b; Matt Wieters, c.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|15 5th Annual Defense Research and...
1|16 ACT-IAC Artificial Intelligence and...
1|16 TECHEXPO Top Secret Hiring Event
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard members practice rope climbing techniques

Today in History

1943: Pentagon is dedicated in Virginia