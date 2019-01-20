Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Free Agents

January 20, 2019 9:38 pm
 
2 min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — The 111 remaining free agents (q-rejected $17.9 million qualifying offer):

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BALTIMORE (2) — Adam Jones, of; Colby Rasmus, of.

BOSTON (3) — q-Craig Kimbrel, rhp; Brandon Phillips, 2b; Drew Pomeranz, lhp.

CHICAGO (3) — Jeanmar Gomez, rhp; Miguel Gonzalez, rhp; James Shields, rhp.

        Insight by MobileIron: Federal practitioners explore implementing new CDM capabilities in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

CLEVELAND (5) — Melky Cabrera; of; Brandon Guyer, of; Oliver Perez, lhp; Adam Rosales, inf; Josh Tomlin, rhp.

DETROIT (4) — Jose Iglesias, ss; Francisco Liriano, lhp; Victor Martinez, dh; Jarrod Saltalamacchia, c.

HOUSTON (5) — Evan Gattis, of; Marwin Gonzalez, inf-of; q-Dallas Keuchel, lhp; Martin Maldonado, c; Tony Sipp, lhp.

KANSAS CITY (2) — Alcides Escobar, ss; Jason Hammel, rhp.

LOS ANGELES (5) — Jim Johnson, rhp; Blake Wood, rhp; Junichi Tazawa, rhp; Chris Young, of; Eric Young Jr., of,

MINNESOTA (6) — Matt Belisle, rhp; Logan Forsythe, 2b; Chris Gimenez, c; Joe Mauer, 1b; Logan Morrison, 1b; Ervin Santana, rhp,

NEW YORK (2) — Adeiny Hechavarria, ss; Neil Walker, inf.

OAKLAND (4) — Brett Anderson, lhp; Edwin Jackson, rhp; Matt Joyce, of; Shawn Kelley, rhp.

SEATTLE (6) — Gordon Beckham, 2b; Zach Duke, lhp; Cameron Maybin, of; Andrew Romine, inf-of; Denard Span, of; Adam Warren, rhp.

TAMPA BAY (2) — Carlos Gomez, of; Sergio Romo, rhp.

TEXAS (6) — Tony Barnette, rhp; Adrian Beltre, 3b; Bartolo Colon, rhp; Doug Fister, rhp; Yovani Gallardo, rhp; c; Martin Perez, lhp.

TORONTO (2) —Tyler Clippard, rhp; Marco Estrada, rhp,

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

ARIZONA (6) — Clay Buchholz, rhp; Randall Delgado, rhp; Jake Diekman, lhp; q-A.J. Pollock, of; Chris Stewart, c; Brad Ziegler, rhp.

ATLANTA (7) — Brad Brach, rhp; Lucas Duda, 1b; Ryan Flaherty, inf; Nick Markakis, of; Brandon McCarthy, rhp; Peter Moylan, rhp; Rene Rivera, c.

CHICAGO (4) — Jorge De La Rosa, lhp; Jaime Garcia, lhp; Bobby Wilson, c; Justin Wilson, lhp;

COLORADO (5) — Drew Butera, c; Carlos Gonzalez, of; Matt Holliday, of; Adam Ottavino, rhp; Gerardo Parra, of.

LOS ANGELES (4) — John Axford, rhp; Daniel Hudson, rhp; Manny Machado, ss; Ryan Madson, rhp.

MILWAUKEE (4) — Gio Gonzalez, lhp; Curtis Granderson, of; Wade Miley, lhp; Mike Moustakas, 3b.

NEW YORK (6) — Jerry Blevins, lhp; Austin Jackson, of; Jose Lobaton, c; Devin Mesoraco, c; A.J. Ramos, rhp; Jose Reyes, inf.

PHILADELPHIA (3) — Jose Bautista, of; Asdrubal Cabrera, 2b; Aaron Loup, lhp.

PITTSBURGH (1) — Josh Harrison, 2b.

ST. LOUIS (2) — Matt Adams, 1b; Bud Norris, rhp.

SAN DIEGO (2) — A.J. Ellis, c; Freddy Galvis, ss.

SAN FRANCISCO (3) — Gregor Blanco, of; Nick Hundley, c; Hunter Pence, of.

WASHINGTON (8) — Joaquin Benoit, rhp; Tim Collins, lhp; q-Bryce Harper, of; Jeremy Hellickson, rhp; Greg Holland, rhp; Mark Reynolds, 1b; Matt Wieters, c.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|25 The AI Summit: Cybersecurity and...
1|25 Open House for Prospective Students at...
1|28 12th Operational Energy Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor directs operation of the stern gate aboard ship

Today in History

1961: JFK first president to hold live televised news conference