The Associated Press
 
January 29, 2019 8:32 pm
 
2 min read
NEW YORK (AP) — The 99 remaining free agents (q-rejected $17.9 million qualifying offer):

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BALTIMORE (2) — Adam Jones, of; Colby Rasmus, of.

BOSTON (2) — q-Craig Kimbrel, rhp; Brandon Phillips, 2b.

CHICAGO (3) — Jeanmar Gomez, rhp; Miguel Gonzalez, rhp; James Shields, rhp.

CLEVELAND (4) — Melky Cabrera; of; Brandon Guyer, of; Adam Rosales, inf; Josh Tomlin, rhp.

DETROIT (4) — Jose Iglesias, ss; Francisco Liriano, lhp; Victor Martinez, dh; Jarrod Saltalamacchia, c.

HOUSTON (5) — Evan Gattis, of; Marwin Gonzalez, inf-of; q-Dallas Keuchel, lhp; Martin Maldonado, c; Tony Sipp, lhp.

KANSAS CITY (2) — Alcides Escobar, ss; Jason Hammel, rhp.

LOS ANGELES (5) — Jim Johnson, rhp; Blake Wood, rhp; Junichi Tazawa, rhp; Chris Young, of; Eric Young Jr., of,

MINNESOTA (6) — Matt Belisle, rhp; Logan Forsythe, 2b; Chris Gimenez, c; Joe Mauer, 1b; Logan Morrison, 1b; Ervin Santana, rhp,

NEW YORK (1) — Adeiny Hechavarria, ss.

OAKLAND (3) — Brett Anderson, lhp; Edwin Jackson, rhp; Matt Joyce, of.

SEATTLE (5) — Zach Duke, lhp; Cameron Maybin, of; Andrew Romine, inf-of; Denard Span, of; Adam Warren, rhp.

TAMPA BAY (2) — Carlos Gomez, of; Sergio Romo, rhp.

TEXAS (6) — Tony Barnette, rhp; Adrian Beltre, 3b; Bartolo Colon, rhp; Doug Fister, rhp; Yovani Gallardo, rhp; c; Martin Perez, lhp.

TORONTO (1) —Tyler Clippard, rhp,

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

ARIZONA (5) — Clay Buchholz, rhp; Randall Delgado, rhp; Jake Diekman, lhp; Chris Stewart, c; Brad Ziegler, rhp.

ATLANTA (6) — Brad Brach, rhp; Lucas Duda, 1b; Ryan Flaherty, inf; Brandon McCarthy, rhp; Peter Moylan, rhp; Rene Rivera, c.

CHICAGO (3) — Jorge De La Rosa, lhp; Jaime Garcia, lhp; Bobby Wilson, c,

COLORADO (4) — Drew Butera, c; Carlos Gonzalez, of; Matt Holliday, of; Gerardo Parra, of.

LOS ANGELES (4) — John Axford, rhp; Daniel Hudson, rhp; Manny Machado, ss; Ryan Madson, rhp.

MILWAUKEE (4) — Gio Gonzalez, lhp; Curtis Granderson, of; Wade Miley, lhp; Mike Moustakas, 3b.

NEW YORK (6) — Jerry Blevins, lhp; Austin Jackson, of; Jose Lobaton, c; Devin Mesoraco, c; A.J. Ramos, rhp; Jose Reyes, inf.

PHILADELPHIA (2) — Jose Bautista, of; Aaron Loup, lhp.

PITTSBURGH (1) — Josh Harrison, 2b.

ST. LOUIS (2) — Matt Adams, 1b; Bud Norris, rhp.

SAN DIEGO (2) — A.J. Ellis, c; Freddy Galvis, ss.

SAN FRANCISCO (3) — Gregor Blanco, of; Nick Hundley, c; Hunter Pence, of.

WASHINGTON (8) — Joaquin Benoit, rhp; Tim Collins, lhp; q-Bryce Harper, of; Jeremy Hellickson, rhp; Greg Holland, rhp; Mark Reynolds, 1b; Matt Wieters, c.

