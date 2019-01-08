Listen Live Sports

Freeman has 17 points, leads Valparaiso over Bradley 61-50

January 8, 2019
 
VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Javon Freeman scored 17 points and Valparaiso cruised to a 61-50 victory over Bradley on Tuesday night for its fourth straight win.

Freeman’s dunk at the 6:50 mark of the first half gave the Crusaders a double-digit lead they held for most of the game. An 8-0 surge, capped by a dunk and 3-pointer from Luuk van Bree, pulled Bradley to 50-45 with 2:43 remaining. Bakari Evelyn answered with a 3 and Freeman added two dunks as Valparaiso closed on an 11-5 run.

Freeman was 7 of 10 from the field. Markus Golder added nine points and eight rebounds for the Crusaders (10-6, 3-0 Missouri Valley Conference).

Darrell Brown scored 14 points on 6-of-18 shooting to lead Bradley (8-8, 0-3). Dwayne Lautier-Ogunleye added 11 points and made all eight of his free throws. Van Bree made three 3-pointers and finished with 12 points.

