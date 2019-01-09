Listen Live Sports

French scores 25 points; Saint Louis edges UMass 65-62

January 9, 2019 11:57 pm
 
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Hasahn French scored a career-high 25 points, Tramaine Isabell Jr. added 17 including two late free throws as Saint Louis held off Massachusetts 65-62 on Wednesday night.

The Billikens led by as many as 11 points in the second half, but Luwane Pipkins scored all nine points during a 9-2 surge to give UMass a 62-61 lead with eight seconds left. Jordan Goodwin and Isabell each made a pair of free throws and Pipkins missed a potential game-tying 3 in the final seconds.

Saint Louis (11-4, 2-0 Atlantic 10) has won four of its last five games and is 2-0 in conference play for the first time since 2014. French, who averages 7.1 points and 7.9 rebounds and is coming off consecutive double-doubles, was 9-of-14 shooting with six rebounds, three steals and three blocks against UMass (7-8, 0-2). Isabell added seven rebounds and seven assists.

Pipkins was 8 of 10 from the line and finished with 18 points, but he missed all four 3-point attempts. Rashaan Holloway added 12 points and Carl Pierre had 10 for the Minutemen.

