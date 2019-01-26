Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Frey ties career high and Montana St beats Idaho St 100-84

January 26, 2019 6:18 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Harald Frey scored 31 points and Montana State hit the century mark for the first time this season beating Idaho State 104-84 on Saturday ending a three-game skid.

Frey shot 12 of 20 from the field and made six 3-pointers and tied a career high. Tyler Hall finished with 26 points.

Montana State outscored the Bengals 14-11 in the last five minutes of the first half for a 45-36 lead at intermission. Hall had a 3-point play and a 3-pointer in an 8-2 run and the Bobcats led by 15 early in the second half. Idaho State later narrowed the deficit to 71-67 with 10:35 to play, but a 14-4 Bobcats run put distance between the two for good.

Keljin Blevins scored 16 for Montana State (8-11, 5-4 Big Sky Conference) Sam Neumann 12, and Ladan Ricketts 10.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Defense technology experts share cybersecurity strategies in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Balint Mocsan led the Bengals (7-11, 3-6) with 25 points and Brandon Boyd had 21. Idaho State has lost four straight and five of its last six.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|1 AFA Breakfast Series: Capitol Hill...
2|4 2019 GEOINT Electro Optical Technical...
2|4 National Health Policy Conference 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army's Combat Aviation Brigade prepares for Afghanistan

Today in History

1865: Lincoln signs 13th amendment abolishing slavery

Get our daily newsletter.