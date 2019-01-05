Friday’s College Basketball

EAST

Cornell 76, Johnson & Wales (RI) 61

Hobart 71, RIT 62

SOUTH

Centre 68, Rhodes 61

SMU 74, Tulane 65

Sewanee 78, Hendrix 70

MIDWEST

Augustana (SD) 85, SW Minnesota St. 72

Ball St. 79, Toledo 64

Buffalo 74, E. Michigan 58

Concordia (St.P.) 66, Mary 61

IUPUI 66, UIC 64

Minn. Duluth 72, Bemidji St. 57

Minn. St.-Mankato 82, Minot St. 76, OT

Minn. St.-Moorhead 68, Winona St. 65

Minn.-Crookston 76, St. Cloud St. 57

Northern St. (SD) 102, Upper Iowa 73

Sioux Falls 77, Wayne (Neb.) 71

Viterbo 79, Mayville St. 63

SOUTHWEST

No scores reported from the SOUTHWEST.

FAR WEST

Cal Poly 68, Holy Names 47

Coll. of Idaho 81, Northwest U. 74

Corban 89, Warner Pacific 80

E. Oregon 86, Evergreen St. 68

Multnomah Bible 54, NW Christian 53

S. Oregon 1, Walla Walla 0

UC Riverside 112, Bethesda 47

