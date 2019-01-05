Friday’s College Basketball

EAST
Cornell 76, Johnson & Wales (RI) 61
Hobart 71, RIT 62
SOUTH
Centre 68, Rhodes 61
SMU 74, Tulane 65
Sewanee 78, Hendrix 70
MIDWEST
Augustana (SD) 85, SW Minnesota St. 72
Ball St. 79, Toledo 64
Buffalo 74, E. Michigan 58
Concordia (St.P.) 66, Mary 61
IUPUI 66, UIC 64
Minn. Duluth 72, Bemidji St. 57
Minn. St.-Mankato 82, Minot St. 76, OT
Minn. St.-Moorhead 68, Winona St. 65
Minn.-Crookston 76, St. Cloud St. 57
Northern St. (SD) 102, Upper Iowa 73
Sioux Falls 77, Wayne (Neb.) 71
Viterbo 79, Mayville St. 63
SOUTHWEST
No scores reported from the SOUTHWEST.
FAR WEST
Cal Poly 68, Holy Names 47
Coll. of Idaho 81, Northwest U. 74
Corban 89, Warner Pacific 80
E. Oregon 86, Evergreen St. 68
Multnomah Bible 54, NW Christian 53
S. Oregon 1, Walla Walla 0
UC Riverside 112, Bethesda 47
