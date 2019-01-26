Friday’s College Basketball

EAST
Baruch 68, John Jay 56
Hobart 92, Ithaca 81
Iona 74, Rider 71
Quinnipiac 92, Marist 78
Yale 79, Brown 71
SOUTH
Maryville (Tenn.) 93, NC Wesleyan 78
Sewanee 70, Birmingham-Southern 55
MIDWEST
Bemidji St. 93, Minot St. 82
Buffalo 88, Kent St. 79
Concordia (Wis.) 86, Concordia (Neb.) 70
Creighton 75, Butler 61
Mary 76, Minn.-Crookston 67
Michigan 69, Indiana 46
Minn. St.-Moorhead 79, Minn. Duluth 58
Northern St. (SD) 77, St. Cloud St. 73
Viterbo 93, Dakota St. 60
SOUTHWEST
No scores reported from the SOUTHWEST.
FAR WEST
Corban 75, Evergreen St. 53
Northwest U. 98, NW Christian 93
S. Oregon 100, Multnomah Bible 90
