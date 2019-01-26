Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Friday’s College Basketball

January 26, 2019 1:45 am
 
< a min read
Share       

EAST

Baruch 68, John Jay 56

Hobart 92, Ithaca 81

Iona 74, Rider 71

        Insight by Leidos and AWS: Learn how the cloud is helping agencies share data securely in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Quinnipiac 92, Marist 78

Yale 79, Brown 71

SOUTH

Maryville (Tenn.) 93, NC Wesleyan 78

Sewanee 70, Birmingham-Southern 55

MIDWEST

Bemidji St. 93, Minot St. 82

Buffalo 88, Kent St. 79

Concordia (Wis.) 86, Concordia (Neb.) 70

Creighton 75, Butler 61

Mary 76, Minn.-Crookston 67

Michigan 69, Indiana 46

Minn. St.-Moorhead 79, Minn. Duluth 58

Northern St. (SD) 77, St. Cloud St. 73

Viterbo 93, Dakota St. 60

SOUTHWEST

No scores reported from the SOUTHWEST.

FAR WEST

Corban 75, Evergreen St. 53

Northwest U. 98, NW Christian 93

S. Oregon 100, Multnomah Bible 90

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|1 AFA Breakfast Series: Capitol Hill...
2|4 2019 GEOINT Electro Optical Technical...
2|4 National Health Policy Conference 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

SEAL members jump from Air Force craft

Today in History

1865: Lincoln signs 13th amendment abolishing slavery

Get our daily newsletter.