Friday’s College Basketball

EAST

Baruch 68, John Jay 56

Hobart 92, Ithaca 81

Iona 74, Rider 71

Quinnipiac 92, Marist 78

Yale 79, Brown 71

SOUTH

Maryville (Tenn.) 93, NC Wesleyan 78

Sewanee 70, Birmingham-Southern 55

MIDWEST

Bemidji St. 93, Minot St. 82

Buffalo 88, Kent St. 79

Concordia (Wis.) 86, Concordia (Neb.) 70

Creighton 75, Butler 61

Mary 76, Minn.-Crookston 67

Michigan 69, Indiana 46

Minn. St.-Moorhead 79, Minn. Duluth 58

Northern St. (SD) 77, St. Cloud St. 73

Viterbo 93, Dakota St. 60

SOUTHWEST

No scores reported from the SOUTHWEST.

FAR WEST

Corban 75, Evergreen St. 53

Northwest U. 98, NW Christian 93

S. Oregon 100, Multnomah Bible 90

