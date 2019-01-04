Friday’s College Hockey Scores

Vermont 3, Sacred Heart 2
RIT 4, Niagara 4, OT
Mercyhurst 4, Holy Cross 3
Canisius 3, North Dakota 1
Union 7, St. Cloud St. 2
SUNY Canton 5, Concordia (NY) 2
Colgate 5, Quinnipiac 4, OT
Cornell 3, Princeton 2
Harvard 3, RPI 2, OT
UMass Lowell 2, UMass 1
New Hampshire 2, Merrimack 1, OT
Providence 4, Miami 2
Ohio St. 7, Michigan St. 7, OT
Denver 6, Wisconsin 3
Bowling Green 3, Bemidji St. 1
Minnesota St. 4, Michigan Tech 1
FAR WEST
W. Michigan 5, UConn 1
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.