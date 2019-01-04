Listen Live Sports

Friday’s College Hockey Scores

January 4, 2019 11:03 pm
 
EAST

Vermont 3, Sacred Heart 2

RIT 4, Niagara 4, OT

Mercyhurst 4, Holy Cross 3

Canisius 3, North Dakota 1

Brown 7, Robert Morris 4

Union 7, St. Cloud St. 2

SUNY Canton 5, Concordia (NY) 2

Colgate 5, Quinnipiac 4, OT

Cornell 3, Princeton 2

Harvard 3, RPI 2, OT

UMass Lowell 2, UMass 1

New Hampshire 2, Merrimack 1, OT

Providence 4, Miami 2

SOUTH

Ferris St. 6, Ala.-Huntsville 5, OT

MIDWEST

Ohio St. 7, Michigan St. 7, OT

Denver 6, Wisconsin 3

Bowling Green 3, Bemidji St. 1

Minnesota St. 4, Michigan Tech 1

FAR WEST

W. Michigan 5, UConn 1

