The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Friday’s College Hockey Scores

January 11, 2019 11:13 pm
 
EAST

RIT 6, American International 3

Niagara 3, Holy Cross 3, OT

Bentley 5, Robert Morris 2

Mercyhurst 6, Canisius 2

Penn St. 4, Michigan St. 2

Clarkson 5, Union 1

Quinnipiac 5, Dartmouth 1

Cornell 6, Arizona St. 1

RPI 6, St. Lawrence 5

Princeton 4, Harvard 2

UMass Lowell 3, Colgate 0

Boston College 4, Providence 2

UMass 4, Vermont 1

Boston U. 5, New Hampshire 2

Northeastern 3, Maine 2

MIDWEST

Michigan 2, Ohio St. 1

Minnesota 5, Notre Dame 1

W. Michigan 4, Miami 3

Minn.-Duluth 3, St. Cloud St. 1

North Dakota 4, Colorado College 3, OT

Minnesota St. 3, Ferris St. 2, OT

Lake Superior St. 7, Ala.-Huntsville 2

Michigan Tech 2, Bowling Green 0

Bemidji St. 3, Alaska 0

