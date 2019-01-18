Listen Live Sports

Friday’s College Hockey Scores

January 18, 2019 11:21 pm
 
EAST

Niagara 7, Mercyhurst 3

RIT 2, Bentley 2, OT

Robert Morris 7, Canisius 2

Ohio St. 4, Penn St. 1

Clarkson 4, Yale 2

Dartmouth 1, Colgate 0

Brown 3, St. Lawrence 1

Cornell 2, Harvard 0

UMass 6, Northeastern 1

UMass Lowell 6, Vermont 5

New Hampshire 5, Merrimack 0

SOUTH

Ala.-Huntsville 6, Alaska Anchorage 2

MIDWEST

Notre Dame 6, Wisconsin 4

Minn.-Duluth 4, Miami 0

North Dakota 4, Omaha 3

St. Cloud St. 3, W. Michigan 0

Minnesota St. 5, Lake Superior St. 3

Bemidji St. 4, Michigan Tech 3, OT

