Friday’s College Hockey Scores

January 25, 2019 10:44 pm
 
EAST

RIT 4, Army 2

Sacred Heart 5, Holy Cross 2

Mercyhurst 4, American International 2

Bentley 4, Canisius 2

Brown 3, RPI 0

Union 4, Yale 3, OT

Harvard 4, Clarkson 3, OT

Dartmouth 4, St. Lawrence 1

Cornell 3, Colgate 2

UMass Lowell 3, Boston College 1

Providence 4, Northeastern 1

New Hampshire 2, UConn 2, OT

Vermont 5, Merrimack 1

UMass 4, Maine 2

Boston 4, Arizona St. 2

SOUTH

Alaska 3, Ala.-Huntsville 1

MIDWEST

Concordia (Wis.) 5, Aurora 3

Notre Dame 6, Michigan St. 3

Minnesota 9, Wisconsin 4

W. Michigan 3, Denver 1

Colorado College 6, Miami 1

Minn.-Duluth 7, Omaha 2

Lake Superior St. 5, Bemidji St. 2

Minnesota St. 3, N. Michigan 2

Bowling Green 2, Ferris St. 0

