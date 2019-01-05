Friday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Annapolis 53, Severna Park 51
Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 74, Heights 42
Atholton 72, Long Reach 62
Baltimore Poly 70, Academy for College and Career Exploration 30
Benjamin Franklin High School 76, Southwestern 31
Boys Latin 91, Calvert Hall College 66
Broadfording Christian Academy 84, Calvary Christian 29
Broadneck 55, Harwood Southern 37
C. H. Flowers 102, Suitland 58
Calvert 60, Patuxent 53
Catoctin 65, Brunswick 56
Central 72, Gwynn Park 63, OT
Century 66, Silver Oak Academy 23
Crisfield 73, Chincoteague, Va. 30
Damascus 63, Poolesville 31
Dematha 70, Good Counsel 55
DuVal 67, Hyattsville Northwestern 61
Dulaney 96, Sparrows Point 29
Dunbar 67, Phelps School, D.C. 43
Edmondson-Westside 60, City College 53
Eleanor Roosevelt 79, Bowie 57
Fairmont Heights 75, Oxon Hill 69
Fort Hill 54, Allegany 46
Francis Scott Key 54, South Carroll 45
Frederick Douglass 76, Crossland 63
Gerstell Academy 72, St. John’s Catholic Prep 64
Great Mills 86, La Plata 28
Green Street Academy 71, New Era Academy 68
Harford Christian 55, Rosedale Baptist School 53
Havre de Grace 70, Edgewood 56
High Point 90, Parkdale 68
Joppatowne 77, Bohemia Manor 27
Kent Island 64, North Dorchester 39
Lackey 65, McDonough 51
Lake Clifton 78, Forest Park 51
Lansdowne 72, Catonsville 69, OT
Largo 69, Potomac 57
Laurel 49, Bladensburg 46
Leonardtown 58, Huntingtown 55
Linganore 60, Urbana 43
Loyola 58, Mt. Carmel 30
Marriotts Ridge 74, Oakland Mills 73
Maryland School for the Deaf 51, Heritage Academy 32
McDonogh School 45, Glenelg CS 30
Meade 74, Glen Burnie 59
Middletown 63, Boonsboro 46
Mt. St. Joseph’s 72, Archbishop Spalding 54
New Town 100, Carver Arts & Tech 16
North Hagerstown 65, South Hagerstown 54
North Point 87, Westlake 65
Northeast – AA 52, Pasadena Chesapeake 50
Oakdale 87, Smithsburg 57
Oakland Southern 63, Mountain Ridge 42
Old Mill 80, North County 47
Owings Mills 71, Patapsco 43
Parkville 64, Hereford 59
Patterson 82, National Academy Foundation 46
Paul VI, Va. 67, Bishop McNamara 52
Paw Paw, W.Va. 86, Lighthouse Christian 53
Perry Hall 58, Baltimore Chesapeake 54
Pikesville 47, Dundalk 42
Quince Orchard 43, Northwest – Mtg 40
Randallstown 73, Franklin 66
Reservoir 70, Mt. Hebron 65
Richard Montgomery 70, Gaithersburg 65
River Hill 59, Glenelg 52
Rock Creek Christian Academy 66, Friendship Tech Prep, D.C. 56
Roland Park Country 83, John Carroll 57
SEED, D.C. 71, Grace Christian Academy 61
Severn 70, Chapelgate 38
South River 49, Arundel 45
Springbrook 76, Paint Branch 75
St. Charles 64, Thomas Stone 42
St. Frances 73, Annapolis Area Christian 58
Surrattsville 75, Friendly 66
Thomas Johnson 81, Tuscarora 64
Towson 62, Kenwood 53
Western STES 52, Eastern Tech 36
Westminster 66, Winters Mill 44
Wilde Lake 81, Hammond 58
Williamsport 66, Walkersville 31
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Annapolis Area Christian 52, Gerstell Academy 24
Baltimore Chesapeake 57, Perry Hall 49
Baltimore Douglass 69, Crossland 15
Bel Air 56, Edgewood 27
Bishop McNamara 46, Paul VI, Va. 38
Bishop O’Connell, Va. 91, Holy Cross 42
Broadneck 59, Harwood Southern 41
Bullis 55, Holy Child 36
C. H. Flowers 63, Suitland 36
Calvert 61, Patuxent 17
Catoctin 57, Brunswick 37
Catonsville 80, Lansdowne 26
Chincoteague, Va. 50, Crisfield 31
Concordia Prep 45, Friends 39
Damascus 51, Poolesville 48
Dulaney 63, Sparrows Point 26
Edmondson-Westside 58, City College 16
Eleanor Roosevelt 79, Bowie 57
Forest Park 79, Lake Clifton 3
Francis Scott Key 43, South Carroll 39
Gaithersburg 57, Richard Montgomery 56
Great Mills 57, La Plata 21
Gwynn Park 73, Central 29
Hammond 50, Wilde Lake 23
Hancock 61, Paw Paw, W.Va. 25
Howard 62, Centennial 38
Indian Creek 55, Chapelgate 15
Joppatowne 53, North Harford 29
Kent Island 83, North Dorchester 20
Largo 54, Potomac 15
Leonardtown 57, Huntingtown 47
Linganore 53, Urbana 44
Long Reach 62, Atholton 47
Maryland School for the Deaf 67, Loudoun County Home School, Va. 29
Maryvale 50, Glenelg CS 41
McDonogh School 56, Institute of Notre Dame 42
Meade 63, Glen Burnie 19
Mergenthaler 49, Carver Vo- Tech 17
Middletown 60, Boonsboro 17
Mt. De Sales Academy 52, St. Mary’s 30
North Hagerstown 48, South Hagerstown 28
North Point 60, Westlake 35
Oakdale 44, Smithsburg 42
Oakland Mills 53, Marriotts Ridge 32
Oakland Southern 50, Moorefield, W.Va. 48
Old Mill 67, North County 36
Overlea 67, Woodlawn 37
Oxon Hill 97, Fairmont Heights 12
Pasadena Chesapeake 60, Northeast – AA 29
Patapsco 45, Owings Mills 12
Pikesville 95, Dundalk 14
Quince Orchard 60, Northwest – Mtg 48
Reservoir 45, Mt. Hebron 40
Riverdale Baptist 65, Life Center Academy, N.J. 42
Rosedale Baptist School 50, Harford Christian 23
Saint Paul’s Girls 52, Severn 16
Severna Park 60, Annapolis 32
South River 57, Arundel 38
St. Charles 71, Thomas Stone 21
St. Frances 66, Pallotti 56
Surrattsville 52, Friendly 34
Thomas Johnson 44, Tuscarora 43
Towson 42, Kenwood 28
Watkins Mill 49, Hubie Blake 44
Western 78, Frederick Douglass 18
Western STES 60, Eastern Tech 15
Williamsport 42, Walkersville 25
Winters Mill 43, Westminster 42
Oriole Classic=
Heritage Academy 64, Shenandoah Valley Christian, Va. 58
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
North East vs. Tome, ppd.
