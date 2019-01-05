Friday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Annapolis 53, Severna Park 51

Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 74, Heights 42

Atholton 72, Long Reach 62

Baltimore Poly 70, Academy for College and Career Exploration 30

Benjamin Franklin High School 76, Southwestern 31

Boys Latin 91, Calvert Hall College 66

Broadfording Christian Academy 84, Calvary Christian 29

Broadneck 55, Harwood Southern 37

C. H. Flowers 102, Suitland 58

Calvert 60, Patuxent 53

Catoctin 65, Brunswick 56

Central 72, Gwynn Park 63, OT

Century 66, Silver Oak Academy 23

Crisfield 73, Chincoteague, Va. 30

Damascus 63, Poolesville 31

Dematha 70, Good Counsel 55

DuVal 67, Hyattsville Northwestern 61

Dulaney 96, Sparrows Point 29

Dunbar 67, Phelps School, D.C. 43

Edmondson-Westside 60, City College 53

Eleanor Roosevelt 79, Bowie 57

Fairmont Heights 75, Oxon Hill 69

Fort Hill 54, Allegany 46

Francis Scott Key 54, South Carroll 45

Frederick Douglass 76, Crossland 63

Gerstell Academy 72, St. John’s Catholic Prep 64

Great Mills 86, La Plata 28

Green Street Academy 71, New Era Academy 68

Harford Christian 55, Rosedale Baptist School 53

Havre de Grace 70, Edgewood 56

High Point 90, Parkdale 68

Joppatowne 77, Bohemia Manor 27

Kent Island 64, North Dorchester 39

Lackey 65, McDonough 51

Lake Clifton 78, Forest Park 51

Lansdowne 72, Catonsville 69, OT

Largo 69, Potomac 57

Laurel 49, Bladensburg 46

Leonardtown 58, Huntingtown 55

Linganore 60, Urbana 43

Loyola 58, Mt. Carmel 30

Marriotts Ridge 74, Oakland Mills 73

Maryland School for the Deaf 51, Heritage Academy 32

McDonogh School 45, Glenelg CS 30

Meade 74, Glen Burnie 59

Middletown 63, Boonsboro 46

Mt. St. Joseph’s 72, Archbishop Spalding 54

New Town 100, Carver Arts & Tech 16

North Hagerstown 65, South Hagerstown 54

North Point 87, Westlake 65

Northeast – AA 52, Pasadena Chesapeake 50

Oakdale 87, Smithsburg 57

Oakland Southern 63, Mountain Ridge 42

Old Mill 80, North County 47

Owings Mills 71, Patapsco 43

Parkville 64, Hereford 59

Patterson 82, National Academy Foundation 46

Paul VI, Va. 67, Bishop McNamara 52

Paw Paw, W.Va. 86, Lighthouse Christian 53

Perry Hall 58, Baltimore Chesapeake 54

Pikesville 47, Dundalk 42

Quince Orchard 43, Northwest – Mtg 40

Randallstown 73, Franklin 66

Reservoir 70, Mt. Hebron 65

Richard Montgomery 70, Gaithersburg 65

River Hill 59, Glenelg 52

Rock Creek Christian Academy 66, Friendship Tech Prep, D.C. 56

Roland Park Country 83, John Carroll 57

SEED, D.C. 71, Grace Christian Academy 61

Severn 70, Chapelgate 38

South River 49, Arundel 45

Springbrook 76, Paint Branch 75

St. Charles 64, Thomas Stone 42

St. Frances 73, Annapolis Area Christian 58

Surrattsville 75, Friendly 66

Thomas Johnson 81, Tuscarora 64

Towson 62, Kenwood 53

Western STES 52, Eastern Tech 36

Westminster 66, Winters Mill 44

Wilde Lake 81, Hammond 58

Williamsport 66, Walkersville 31

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Annapolis Area Christian 52, Gerstell Academy 24

Baltimore Chesapeake 57, Perry Hall 49

Baltimore Douglass 69, Crossland 15

Bel Air 56, Edgewood 27

Bishop McNamara 46, Paul VI, Va. 38

Bishop O’Connell, Va. 91, Holy Cross 42

Broadneck 59, Harwood Southern 41

Bullis 55, Holy Child 36

C. H. Flowers 63, Suitland 36

Calvert 61, Patuxent 17

Catoctin 57, Brunswick 37

Catonsville 80, Lansdowne 26

Chincoteague, Va. 50, Crisfield 31

Concordia Prep 45, Friends 39

Damascus 51, Poolesville 48

Dulaney 63, Sparrows Point 26

Edmondson-Westside 58, City College 16

Eleanor Roosevelt 79, Bowie 57

Forest Park 79, Lake Clifton 3

Francis Scott Key 43, South Carroll 39

Gaithersburg 57, Richard Montgomery 56

Great Mills 57, La Plata 21

Gwynn Park 73, Central 29

Hammond 50, Wilde Lake 23

Hancock 61, Paw Paw, W.Va. 25

Howard 62, Centennial 38

Indian Creek 55, Chapelgate 15

Joppatowne 53, North Harford 29

Kent Island 83, North Dorchester 20

Largo 54, Potomac 15

Leonardtown 57, Huntingtown 47

Linganore 53, Urbana 44

Long Reach 62, Atholton 47

Maryland School for the Deaf 67, Loudoun County Home School, Va. 29

Maryvale 50, Glenelg CS 41

McDonogh School 56, Institute of Notre Dame 42

Meade 63, Glen Burnie 19

Mergenthaler 49, Carver Vo- Tech 17

Middletown 60, Boonsboro 17

Mt. De Sales Academy 52, St. Mary’s 30

North Hagerstown 48, South Hagerstown 28

North Point 60, Westlake 35

Oakdale 44, Smithsburg 42

Oakland Mills 53, Marriotts Ridge 32

Oakland Southern 50, Moorefield, W.Va. 48

Old Mill 67, North County 36

Overlea 67, Woodlawn 37

Oxon Hill 97, Fairmont Heights 12

Pasadena Chesapeake 60, Northeast – AA 29

Patapsco 45, Owings Mills 12

Pikesville 95, Dundalk 14

Quince Orchard 60, Northwest – Mtg 48

Reservoir 45, Mt. Hebron 40

Riverdale Baptist 65, Life Center Academy, N.J. 42

Rosedale Baptist School 50, Harford Christian 23

Saint Paul’s Girls 52, Severn 16

Severna Park 60, Annapolis 32

South River 57, Arundel 38

St. Charles 71, Thomas Stone 21

St. Frances 66, Pallotti 56

Surrattsville 52, Friendly 34

Thomas Johnson 44, Tuscarora 43

Towson 42, Kenwood 28

Watkins Mill 49, Hubie Blake 44

Western 78, Frederick Douglass 18

Western STES 60, Eastern Tech 15

Williamsport 42, Walkersville 25

Winters Mill 43, Westminster 42

Oriole Classic=

Heritage Academy 64, Shenandoah Valley Christian, Va. 58

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

North East vs. Tome, ppd.

