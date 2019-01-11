Friday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albemarle 91, Fluvanna 55
Amelia Academy 80, Kenston Forest 44
Annandale 75, Mount Vernon 44
Atlee 58, Patrick Henry-Ashland 48
Bayside 48, Ocean Lakes 42
Briar Woods 68, Tuscarora 60, OT
Broadway 75, Turner Ashby 57
Brooke Point 72, North Stafford 60
Brunswick 69, Franklin 68
Bruton 63, York 52
Buckingham County 70, Amelia County 38
Cape Henry Collegiate 77, Bishop Sullivan 63
Caroline 96, Chancellor 85
Carroll County 53, Alleghany 48
Castlewood 48, Twin Springs 32
Central Wise 54, Union 48
Centreville 68, Oakton 35
Charles City 68, West Point 53
Charlottesville 78, Powhatan 55
Chilhowie 52, Holston 51
Christian Heritage Academy 47, Smith Mountain Lake Christian 42
Christiansburg 74, Pulaski County 59
Churchland 48, Booker T. Washington 44
Clarke County 53, Madison County 46
Clover Hill 51, Cosby 48
Collegiate-Richmond 49, St. Christopher’s 38
Colonial Beach 69, Northumberland 45
Courtland 67, King George 59
Covington 65, Craig County 47
Culpeper 85, Warren County 52
Dan River 57, William Campbell 46
Dinwiddie 81, Colonial Heights 73
Eastern View 80, Spotsylvania 53
Eastside 85, Rye Cove 35
Edison 69, TJ-Alexandria 62
Episcopal 77, Landon, Md. 69
Falls Church 51, Justice 48
Flint Hill 80, St. Andrew’s, Md. 72
Forest Park 61, Colgan 48
Frank Cox 54, First Colonial 48
Franklin County 53, Magna Vista 40
GW-Danville 44, Martinsville 41
Gar-Field 70, C.D. Hylton 54
Gate City 72, Ridgeview 58
George Marshall 66, Chantilly 62
George Mason 66, Strasburg 57
George Wythe-Wytheville 61, Auburn 60
Glen Allen 55, Deep Run 40
Goochland 71, Central Lunenburg 31
Graham 69, Tazewell 25
Granby 78, Woodrow Wilson 52
Grayson County 70, Rural Retreat 48
Halifax County 79, Tunstall 55
Hampton 79, Denbigh 63
Hampton Christian 62, Isle of Wight Academy 60
Heritage (Leesburg) 62, Park View-Sterling 50
Hidden Valley 55, Blacksburg 54
Highland Springs 66, Henrico 48
Honaker 81, Council 34
Hopewell 54, Meadowbrook 50
J.I. Burton 97, Thomas Walker 61
J.R. Tucker 67, Hermitage 66
John Battle 74, Lee High 61
John Marshall 73, TJ-Richmond 57
Kecoughtan 60, Bethel 50
Kettle Run 59, Sherando 47
Lafayette 39, Smithfield 37
Lake Braddock 78, Fairfax 57
Lakeland 72, King’s Fork 58
Landstown 72, Kellam 41
Liberty Christian 81, Faith Baptist 67
Lloyd Bird 46, James River-Midlothian 27
Loudoun Valley 73, Dominion 61
Louisa 81, Monticello 49
Maggie Walker 47, Nottoway 37
Manchester 68, Midlothian 47
Mathews 71, King & Queen 63
Maury 72, Lake Taylor 37
McLean 67, Langley 58
Middlesex 62, Nandua 50
Millbrook 78, James Wood 43
Mills Godwin 78, Douglas Freeman 67
Monacan 76, Huguenot 57
Mountain View 55, Riverbend 44
Nansemond River 72, Hickory 62
Nansemond-Suffolk 59, Peninsula Catholic 50
New Covenant 63, Temple Christian 32
North Cross 44, Christ Chapel Academy 40
Northside 70, William Byrd 34
Northwood 72, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 50
Orange County 61, Western Albemarle 58
Osbourn 42, Battlefield 26
Oscar Smith 98, Grassfield 52
Park View-South Hill 74, Greensville County 51
Parkway Christian 63, Jefferson Christian 33
Patrick County 59, Bassett 46
Petersburg 74, Matoaca 63
Poquoson 51, Jamestown 50
Potomac Falls 57, Rock Ridge 34
Prince Edward County 48, Cumberland 47
Prince George 62, Thomas Dale 50
R.E. Lee-Staunton 74, Buffalo Gap 45
Rappahannock 44, Lancaster 42
Richlands 45, Lebanon 39
Richmond Christian 71, Southampton Academy 53
Salem 72, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 66
Skyline 62, Brentsville 43
South County 59, James Robinson 54
South Lakes 59, Herndon 50
Spotswood 71, Fort Defiance 27
St. Annes-Belfield 67, Fork Union Prep 62
St. John Paul the Great 70, Benedictine 63
St. Stephens-St. Agnes 66, Bullis, Md. 63
Stafford 64, Massaponax 47
Staunton River 56, James River-Buchanan 45
Stone Bridge 74, John Champe 62
Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 67, Osbourn Park 57
Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg 47, Luray 42
Surry County 74, Windsor 25
Tabb 84, New Kent 48
Trinity Episcopal 59, Woodberry Forest 43
Twin Valley 77, Hurley 42
Va. Episcopal 81, Virginia Academy 62
Varina 77, Armstrong 45
Virginia High 70, Marion 60
W.T. Woodson 60, West Springfield 39
Wakefield Country Day 53, Quantico 42
Washington & Lee 52, Essex 49
West Potomac 66, Hayfield 64
Western Branch 82, Indian River 61
William Monroe 67, Manassas Park 65
Woodgrove 60, Riverside 58
Woodstock Central 75, Rappahannock County 42
Rockbridge ‘Rock the Ribbon” Tournament=
Handley 51, Harrisonburg 44
Oak Hill Academy 65, Bishop Walsh, Md. 59
Stuarts Draft 88, Chatham 34
The Steward School Winter Invitational=
Central Virginia Home School 50, Seton School 45
Steward School 78, Atlantic Shores Christian 47
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Amherst County 37, Rustburg 30, OT
Annandale 55, Mount Vernon 36
Auburn 59, George Wythe-Wytheville 50
Bishop Sullivan 58, Cape Henry Collegiate 30
Broadway 50, Turner Ashby 31
Brooke Point 56, North Stafford 35
Brookville 44, E.C. Glass 26
Brunswick 50, Franklin 45
Brunswick Academy 75, Summit Christian Academy 10
Buckingham County 41, Amelia County 36
Carroll County 53, Alleghany 39
Central Wise 52, Union 37
Chancellor 58, Caroline 49
Charlottesville 63, Powhatan 50
Chilhowie 50, Holston 39
Christiansburg 58, Pulaski County 57
Culpeper 47, Warren County 19
Dan River 59, William Campbell 22
Deep Creek 63, Great Bridge 33
Eastside 78, Rye Cove 55
Edison 77, TJ-Alexandria 53
Falls Church 61, Justice 40
First Colonial 49, Frank Cox 28
Flint Hill 63, Trinity Episcopal 56
Fluvanna 52, Albemarle 50
Fredericksburg Christian 65, Christchurch 28
Freedom (South Riding) 68, Broad Run 21
Gar-Field 38, C.D. Hylton 27
George Marshall 38, Chantilly 25
George Mason 61, Strasburg 36
Glen Allen 52, Deep Run 46
Glenvar 48, Giles 36
Greensville County 68, Park View-South Hill 29
Gretna 49, Nelson County 43
Halifax County 45, Tunstall 21
Hanover 64, Lee-Davis 40
Hayfield 59, West Potomac 57
Heritage (Leesburg) 59, Park View-Sterling 33
Heritage-Newport News 49, Phoebus 48
Hermitage 51, J.R. Tucker 30
Herndon 57, South Lakes 44
Hidden Valley 46, Blacksburg 31
Highland Springs 52, Henrico 16
Honaker 51, Council 42
James Madison 66, Westfield 56
John Battle 74, Lee High 61
King George 47, Courtland 10
Lafayette 37, York 25
Lake Braddock 47, Fairfax 28
Landstown 41, Kellam 30
Lebanon 65, Richlands 34
Liberty Christian 45, Jefferson Forest 40
Loudoun Valley 87, Dominion 59
Luray 57, Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg 42
Madison County 42, Clarke County 39
Magna Vista 65, Franklin County 44
Maret, D.C. 57, St. Stephens-St. Agnes 43
Martinsville 52, GW-Danville 43
Massaponax 41, Stafford 38
Mathews 56, King & Queen 35
McLean 61, Langley 44
Middlesex 56, Nandua 24
Midlothian 51, Manchester 36
Millbrook 70, James Wood 48
Miller School 71, Chatham Hall 20
Mills Godwin 49, Douglas Freeman 17
Monacan 64, Huguenot 49
Nansemond River 60, Hickory 26
Nansemond-Suffolk 65, Peninsula Catholic 14
New Covenant 56, North Cross 23
Northside 46, William Byrd 38
Norview 55, Norcom 33
Oakton 44, Centreville 35
Ocean Lakes 75, Bayside 57
Patrick Henry-Ashland 44, Atlee 37
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 74, Salem 39
Portsmouth Christian 36, Williamsburg Christian Academy 17
Potomac Falls 48, Rock Ridge 34
Prince Edward County 61, Cumberland 47
R.E. Lee-Staunton 45, Buffalo Gap 41
Radford 53, James River-Buchanan 16
Ridgeview 60, Gate City 51
Riverbend 50, Mountain View 32
Rural Retreat 54, Grayson County 40
Skyline 52, Brentsville 43
South County 81, James Robinson 76
Spotswood 54, Fort Defiance 23
St. Annes-Belfield 61, Collegiate-Richmond 29
St. John Paul the Great 44, St. Gertrude 35
Stone Bridge 36, John Champe 30
Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 47, Osbourn Park 39
Tandem Friends School 33, Fredericksburg Academy 16
Thomas Walker 58, J.I. Burton 50
Trinity at Meadowview 40, Chelsea Academy 28
Tuscarora 64, Briar Woods 56
Twin Springs 53, Castlewood 23
Varina 58, Armstrong 42
Virginia High 63, Marion 35
Wakefield 62, Lee-Springfield 22
West Point 66, Charles City 24
West Springfield 39, W.T. Woodson 35
Western Albemarle 43, Orange County 13
Western Branch 52, Indian River 50
William Fleming 75, Lord Botetourt 69
William Monroe 69, Manassas Park 8
Woodbridge 86, Freedom (Woodbridge) 37
Woodgrove 50, Riverside 45
Woodrow Wilson 72, Granby 12
Woodside 42, Gloucester 41
Woodstock Central 53, Rappahannock County 40
The Steward School Winter Invitational=
Central Virginia Home School 42, Seton School 29
Steward School 61, Banner Christian 32
