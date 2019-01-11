Friday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aberdeen 66, Patterson Mill 65
Albert Einstein 58, Wheaton 48
Bel Air 66, Perryville, Mo. 39
Boonsboro 72, Clear Spring 65
Broadneck 38, Severna Park 35
Calvert 57, Huntingtown 56
Catonsville 70, Eastern Tech 46
Centennial 57, Glenelg 56
City College 74, Carver Vo- Tech 50
Clarksburg 68, Northwest – Mtg 53
DuVal 63, Parkdale 43
Dulaney 106, Parkville 45
Dundalk 59, Hereford 56, OT
Edgewood 64, Joppatowne 58
Edmondson-Westside 60, Forest Park 35
Episcopal, Va. 77, Landon 69
Flint Hill, Va. 80, St. Andrew’s 72
Fort Hill 70, Mountain Ridge 57
Francis Scott Key 67, Winters Mill 47
Frederick Douglass 71, Friendly 55
Gaithersburg 53, Poolesville 39
Georgetown Prep 62, St. Albans, D.C. 57
Glen Burnie 62, North County 51
Great Mills 65, Northern – Cal 27
Gwynn Park 72, Surrattsville 70, OT
Harford Tech 74, Fallston 60
Harwood Southern 48, South River 43
Havre de Grace 66, North Harford 39
Hubie Blake 59, Damascus 50
Kenwood 73, Perry Hall 58
Lansdowne 72, Towson 49
Liberty 79, Century 78, OT
Linganore 64, Westminster 63
Maret, D.C. 67, Saint James 49
Meade 79, Pasadena Chesapeake 48
Mergenthaler 75, Baltimore Douglass 56
Middletown 60, South Carroll 50
Milford Mill 68, Sparrows Point 44
Mt. Hebron 41, Marriotts Ridge 35
Mt. Pleasant, Del. 68, Harford Christian 27
New Town 75, Loch Raven 45
North East 52, Rising Sun 49
North Hagerstown 55, Williamsport 53
Northern Garrett 76, Salisbury-Elk Lick, Pa. 33
Northwood 70, Seneca Valley 32
Oakdale 68, Tuscarora 62
Oakland Mills 76, Atholton 64
Oakland Southern 64, Keyser, W.Va. 43
Old Mill 58, Northeast – AA 50
Owings Mills 86, Carver Arts & Tech 43
Paint Branch 84, Sherwood 76
Patterson 69, Reginald Lewis 34
Patuxent 59, McDonough 50
St. Charles 71, North Point 64
St. Stephens-St. Agnes, Va. 66, Bullis 63
Thomas Stone 66, Westlake 62
Walt Whitman 59, Winston Churchill 45
Walter Johnson 53, Bethesda 51
Wicomico 83, James M. Bennett 70
Woodlawn 66, Franklin 46
Rockbridge ‘Rock the Ribbon” Tournament=
Oak Hill Academy, Va. 65, Bishop Walsh 59
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Annapolis Area Christian 42, Severn 30
Arundel 47, Annapolis 37
Baltimore Chesapeake 65, Randallstown 37
Baltimore Douglass 65, Friendly 34
Bethesda 57, Walter Johnson 47
Boonsboro 56, Clear Spring 18
City College 78, Carver Vo- Tech 14
Clarksburg 64, Northwest – Mtg 44
Damascus 67, Hubie Blake 48
Digital Harbor 41, Benjamin Franklin High School 34
Forest Park 82, Edmondson-Westside 6
Fort Hill 56, Brunswick 49
Francis Scott Key 58, Winters Mill 49
Frankfort, W.Va. 84, Bishop Walsh 35
Franklin 54, Woodlawn 34
Great Mills 74, Northern – Cal 32
Gwynn Park 70, Surrattsville 24
Howard 57, River Hill 55
Kenwood 56, Perry Hall 24
La Plata 51, Lackey 37
Laurel 65, Hyattsville Northwestern 12
Loch Raven 66, New Town 55
Maryland School for the Deaf 71, Garrison Forest 39
Middletown 49, South Carroll 17
Milford Mill 61, Sparrows Point 41
Mt. Carmel 43, Saint Timothy’s 29
Mt. Hebron 41, Marriotts Ridge 35
North County 47, Glen Burnie 30
Old Mill 75, Northeast – AA 36
Overlea 79, Western STES 15
Pasadena Chesapeake 56, Meade 43
Patterson Mill 73, Perryville 35
Poolesville 55, Gaithersburg 38
Reservoir 68, Wilde Lake 45
Rockville 43, Watkins Mill 36
Seneca Valley 60, Northwood 42
Severna Park 50, Broadneck 13
Sherwood 59, Paint Branch 48
South River 37, Harwood Southern 18
St. Frances 51, McDonogh School 41
Walkersville 62, Thomas Johnson 48
Walt Whitman 40, Winston Churchill 39
Westlake 44, Thomas Stone 21
Westminster 59, Linganore 41
Williamsport 55, North Hagerstown 25
Wise 60, Bowie 48
Wootton 60, Richard Montgomery 45
Worcester Prep School 45, Salisbury Christian School 24
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
