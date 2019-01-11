Friday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aberdeen 66, Patterson Mill 65

Albert Einstein 58, Wheaton 48

Bel Air 66, Perryville, Mo. 39

Advertisement

Boonsboro 72, Clear Spring 65

Broadneck 38, Severna Park 35

Calvert 57, Huntingtown 56

Catonsville 70, Eastern Tech 46

Centennial 57, Glenelg 56

City College 74, Carver Vo- Tech 50

Clarksburg 68, Northwest – Mtg 53

DuVal 63, Parkdale 43

Dulaney 106, Parkville 45

Dundalk 59, Hereford 56, OT

Edgewood 64, Joppatowne 58

Edmondson-Westside 60, Forest Park 35

Episcopal, Va. 77, Landon 69

Flint Hill, Va. 80, St. Andrew’s 72

Fort Hill 70, Mountain Ridge 57

Francis Scott Key 67, Winters Mill 47

Frederick Douglass 71, Friendly 55

Gaithersburg 53, Poolesville 39

Georgetown Prep 62, St. Albans, D.C. 57

Glen Burnie 62, North County 51

Great Mills 65, Northern – Cal 27

Gwynn Park 72, Surrattsville 70, OT

Harford Tech 74, Fallston 60

Harwood Southern 48, South River 43

Havre de Grace 66, North Harford 39

Hubie Blake 59, Damascus 50

Kenwood 73, Perry Hall 58

Lansdowne 72, Towson 49

Liberty 79, Century 78, OT

Linganore 64, Westminster 63

Maret, D.C. 67, Saint James 49

Meade 79, Pasadena Chesapeake 48

Mergenthaler 75, Baltimore Douglass 56

Middletown 60, South Carroll 50

Milford Mill 68, Sparrows Point 44

Mt. Hebron 41, Marriotts Ridge 35

Mt. Pleasant, Del. 68, Harford Christian 27

New Town 75, Loch Raven 45

North East 52, Rising Sun 49

North Hagerstown 55, Williamsport 53

Northern Garrett 76, Salisbury-Elk Lick, Pa. 33

Northwood 70, Seneca Valley 32

Oakdale 68, Tuscarora 62

Oakland Mills 76, Atholton 64

Oakland Southern 64, Keyser, W.Va. 43

Old Mill 58, Northeast – AA 50

Owings Mills 86, Carver Arts & Tech 43

Paint Branch 84, Sherwood 76

Patterson 69, Reginald Lewis 34

Patuxent 59, McDonough 50

St. Charles 71, North Point 64

St. Stephens-St. Agnes, Va. 66, Bullis 63

Thomas Stone 66, Westlake 62

Walt Whitman 59, Winston Churchill 45

Walter Johnson 53, Bethesda 51

Wicomico 83, James M. Bennett 70

Woodlawn 66, Franklin 46

Rockbridge ‘Rock the Ribbon” Tournament=

Oak Hill Academy, Va. 65, Bishop Walsh 59

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Annapolis Area Christian 42, Severn 30

Arundel 47, Annapolis 37

Baltimore Chesapeake 65, Randallstown 37

Baltimore Douglass 65, Friendly 34

Bethesda 57, Walter Johnson 47

Boonsboro 56, Clear Spring 18

City College 78, Carver Vo- Tech 14

Clarksburg 64, Northwest – Mtg 44

Damascus 67, Hubie Blake 48

Digital Harbor 41, Benjamin Franklin High School 34

Forest Park 82, Edmondson-Westside 6

Fort Hill 56, Brunswick 49

Francis Scott Key 58, Winters Mill 49

Frankfort, W.Va. 84, Bishop Walsh 35

Franklin 54, Woodlawn 34

Great Mills 74, Northern – Cal 32

Gwynn Park 70, Surrattsville 24

Howard 57, River Hill 55

Kenwood 56, Perry Hall 24

La Plata 51, Lackey 37

Laurel 65, Hyattsville Northwestern 12

Loch Raven 66, New Town 55

Maryland School for the Deaf 71, Garrison Forest 39

Middletown 49, South Carroll 17

Milford Mill 61, Sparrows Point 41

Mt. Carmel 43, Saint Timothy’s 29

Mt. Hebron 41, Marriotts Ridge 35

North County 47, Glen Burnie 30

Old Mill 75, Northeast – AA 36

Overlea 79, Western STES 15

Pasadena Chesapeake 56, Meade 43

Patterson Mill 73, Perryville 35

Poolesville 55, Gaithersburg 38

Reservoir 68, Wilde Lake 45

Rockville 43, Watkins Mill 36

Seneca Valley 60, Northwood 42

Severna Park 50, Broadneck 13

Sherwood 59, Paint Branch 48

South River 37, Harwood Southern 18

St. Frances 51, McDonogh School 41

Walkersville 62, Thomas Johnson 48

Walt Whitman 40, Winston Churchill 39

Westlake 44, Thomas Stone 21

Westminster 59, Linganore 41

Williamsport 55, North Hagerstown 25

Wise 60, Bowie 48

Wootton 60, Richard Montgomery 45

Worcester Prep School 45, Salisbury Christian School 24

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.