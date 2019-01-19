Friday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Allegany 54, Fort Hill 48
Annapolis 67, South River 61
Annapolis Area Christian 78, Gilman 70
Atholton 52, River Hill 46
Baltimore Chesapeake 63, Towson 55
Bethesda 77, Wheaton 56
Bishop Ireton, Va. 70, Good Counsel 49
Bishop McNamara 80, Heights 44
Boonsboro 56, Catoctin 50
Boys Latin 72, Glenelg CS 49
Broadneck 75, Arundel 70
C. H. Flowers 65, Suitland 63
C. Milton Wright 63, Joppatowne 54
Centennial 57, Oakland Mills 50
Central 59, Surrattsville 52
Century 55, Francis Scott Key 41
Chapelgate 85, Mt. Airy Christian 41
Clarksburg 77, John F. Kennedy 70
Clear Spring 82, Hancock 57
Coppin Academy 62, Grace Christian Academy 42
DuVal 87, Hyattsville Northwestern 62
Eleanor Roosevelt 76, Bowie 70
Episcopal, Va. 78, Bullis 75
Fallston 45, North Harford 38
Frederick Douglass 73, Potomac 69
Gaithersburg 67, Wootton 53
Gerstell Academy 66, Archbishop Curley 53
Glen Burnie 76, Old Mill 73
Glenelg 55, Mt. Hebron 54
Great Mills 82, Chopticon 40
Hereford 55, Sparrows Point 37
Heritage Academy 58, Calvary Christian 27
High Point 76, Parkdale 70
Hubie Blake 73, Northwest – Mtg 41
Huntingtown 61, Patuxent 40
Indian Creek 47, Friends 24
Key 58, St. Peter and Paul 35
Landon 64, Georgetown Visitation, D.C. 63
Lansdowne 71, Western STES 59
Largo 65, Fairmont Heights 47
Laurel 62, Bladensburg 57
Leonardtown 43, Northern – Cal 35, OT
Liberty 64, Patterson Mill 45
Linganore 68, Frederick 53
Loyola 86, John Carroll 64
Magruder 72, Springbrook 57
Meade 56, Northeast – AA 55
Mt. St. Joseph’s 58, McDonogh School 56
New Town 88, Patapsco 31
North Point 81, La Plata 45
Oakland Southern 68, Northern Garrett 41
Owings Mills 62, Dundalk 58
Pallotti 82, Mt. Carmel 55
Parkville 61, Pikesville 59
Pasadena Chesapeake 25, North County 20
Richard Montgomery 44, Quince Orchard 42
Rockville 65, Damascus 46
Salisbury 52, Sussex Academy, Del. 38
Seneca Valley 58, Poolesville 46
Severna Park 47, Harwood Southern 42
Sherwood 72, Montgomery Blair 68
Smithsburg 66, Brunswick 56
St. Thomas More Academy, Del. 43, Worcester Prep School 32
Thomas Johnson 64, North Hagerstown 55
Thomas Stone 70, McDonough 44
Tuscarora 70, Urbana 52
Walt Whitman 60, Albert Einstein 46
Walter Johnson 70, Winston Churchill 52
Westlake 52, Lackey 50
Westminster 70, Manchester Valley 46
Williamsport 60, Middletown 44
Winters Mill 59, Liberty 52
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Chesapeake Math and IT Academy vs. SEED, ppd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Annapolis Area Christian 39, Notre Dame Prep 30
Arundel 53, Broadneck 39
Baltimore Chesapeake 55, Towson 35
Baltimore Douglass 49, Potomac 37
Bethesda 69, Wheaton 21
Bishop Ireton, Va. 68, Good Counsel 41
Bishop Walsh 59, Johnstown Christian, Pa. 40
Bryn Mawr 37, Harford Tech 33
C. H. Flowers 63, Suitland 47
Catoctin 50, Boonsboro 43
Catonsville 59, Kenwood 17
Clarksburg 64, John F. Kennedy 24
DuVal 38, Hyattsville Northwestern 19
Dulaney 50, Loch Raven 42
Dundalk 30, Owings Mills 29
Eleanor Roosevelt 72, Bowie 33
Frederick 66, Linganore 43
Friendly 45, Crossland 24
Gaithersburg 51, Wootton 43
Garrison Forest 41, Concordia Prep 21
Georgetown Visitation, D.C. 57, Holy Cross 51
Great Mills 59, Chopticon 55
Gwynn Park 71, Oxon Hill 62
Hancock 58, Clear Spring 51
Hereford 68, Sparrows Point 22
Howard 65, Hammond 39
Lake Clifton 68, Digital Harbor 32
Long Reach 57, Wilde Lake 29
Maryland School for the Deaf 48, Indiana Deaf, Ind. 37
Maryvale 59, Severn 33
Meade 65, Northeast – AA 42
Middletown 36, Williamsport 26
New Town 56, Patapsco 26
North County 51, Pasadena Chesapeake 36
North Point 73, La Plata 29
Oakdale 52, Walkersville 49
Oakland Mills 57, Centennial 44
Old Mill 75, Glen Burnie 35
Park School 61, Chapelgate 18
Parkdale 82, High Point 8
Parkside 64, Salisbury 16
Perry Hall 50, Franklin 47
Poolesville 66, Seneca Valley 40
Quince Orchard 64, Richard Montgomery 32
Randallstown 64, Overlea 24
River Hill 53, Atholton 30
Rockville 58, Damascus 37
Saint Timothy’s 43, Gerstell Academy 23
Severna Park 48, Harwood Southern 25
Sherwood 51, Montgomery Blair 46, OT
Smithsburg 63, Brunswick 26
South River 51, Annapolis 12
St. Charles 46, Calvert 41
St. Thomas More Academy, Del. 54, Worcester Prep School 28
Surrattsville 54, Central 35
Thomas Johnson 62, North Hagerstown 55
Thomas Stone 56, McDonough 17
Tuscarora 41, Urbana 37
Walt Whitman 63, Albert Einstein 34
Western 61, Archbishop Spalding 30
Westminster 40, Manchester Valley 30
Wilmington Christian, Del. 49, Harford Christian 17
Winston Churchill 60, Walter Johnson 47
Winters Mill 57, Liberty 51
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.