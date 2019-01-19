Friday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Allegany 54, Fort Hill 48

Annapolis 67, South River 61

Annapolis Area Christian 78, Gilman 70

Advertisement

Atholton 52, River Hill 46

Baltimore Chesapeake 63, Towson 55

Bethesda 77, Wheaton 56

Bishop Ireton, Va. 70, Good Counsel 49

Bishop McNamara 80, Heights 44

Boonsboro 56, Catoctin 50

Boys Latin 72, Glenelg CS 49

Broadneck 75, Arundel 70

C. H. Flowers 65, Suitland 63

C. Milton Wright 63, Joppatowne 54

Centennial 57, Oakland Mills 50

Central 59, Surrattsville 52

Century 55, Francis Scott Key 41

Chapelgate 85, Mt. Airy Christian 41

Clarksburg 77, John F. Kennedy 70

Clear Spring 82, Hancock 57

Coppin Academy 62, Grace Christian Academy 42

DuVal 87, Hyattsville Northwestern 62

Eleanor Roosevelt 76, Bowie 70

Episcopal, Va. 78, Bullis 75

Fallston 45, North Harford 38

Frederick Douglass 73, Potomac 69

Gaithersburg 67, Wootton 53

Gerstell Academy 66, Archbishop Curley 53

Glen Burnie 76, Old Mill 73

Glenelg 55, Mt. Hebron 54

Great Mills 82, Chopticon 40

Hereford 55, Sparrows Point 37

Heritage Academy 58, Calvary Christian 27

High Point 76, Parkdale 70

Hubie Blake 73, Northwest – Mtg 41

Huntingtown 61, Patuxent 40

Indian Creek 47, Friends 24

Key 58, St. Peter and Paul 35

Landon 64, Georgetown Visitation, D.C. 63

Lansdowne 71, Western STES 59

Largo 65, Fairmont Heights 47

Laurel 62, Bladensburg 57

Leonardtown 43, Northern – Cal 35, OT

Liberty 64, Patterson Mill 45

Linganore 68, Frederick 53

Loyola 86, John Carroll 64

Magruder 72, Springbrook 57

Meade 56, Northeast – AA 55

Mt. St. Joseph’s 58, McDonogh School 56

New Town 88, Patapsco 31

North Point 81, La Plata 45

Oakland Southern 68, Northern Garrett 41

Owings Mills 62, Dundalk 58

Pallotti 82, Mt. Carmel 55

Parkville 61, Pikesville 59

Pasadena Chesapeake 25, North County 20

Richard Montgomery 44, Quince Orchard 42

Rockville 65, Damascus 46

Salisbury 52, Sussex Academy, Del. 38

Seneca Valley 58, Poolesville 46

Severna Park 47, Harwood Southern 42

Sherwood 72, Montgomery Blair 68

Smithsburg 66, Brunswick 56

St. Thomas More Academy, Del. 43, Worcester Prep School 32

Thomas Johnson 64, North Hagerstown 55

Thomas Stone 70, McDonough 44

Tuscarora 70, Urbana 52

Walt Whitman 60, Albert Einstein 46

Walter Johnson 70, Winston Churchill 52

Westlake 52, Lackey 50

Westminster 70, Manchester Valley 46

Williamsport 60, Middletown 44

Winters Mill 59, Liberty 52

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Chesapeake Math and IT Academy vs. SEED, ppd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Annapolis Area Christian 39, Notre Dame Prep 30

Arundel 53, Broadneck 39

Baltimore Chesapeake 55, Towson 35

Baltimore Douglass 49, Potomac 37

Bethesda 69, Wheaton 21

Bishop Ireton, Va. 68, Good Counsel 41

Bishop Walsh 59, Johnstown Christian, Pa. 40

Bryn Mawr 37, Harford Tech 33

C. H. Flowers 63, Suitland 47

Catoctin 50, Boonsboro 43

Catonsville 59, Kenwood 17

Clarksburg 64, John F. Kennedy 24

DuVal 38, Hyattsville Northwestern 19

Dulaney 50, Loch Raven 42

Dundalk 30, Owings Mills 29

Eleanor Roosevelt 72, Bowie 33

Frederick 66, Linganore 43

Friendly 45, Crossland 24

Gaithersburg 51, Wootton 43

Garrison Forest 41, Concordia Prep 21

Georgetown Visitation, D.C. 57, Holy Cross 51

Great Mills 59, Chopticon 55

Gwynn Park 71, Oxon Hill 62

Hancock 58, Clear Spring 51

Hereford 68, Sparrows Point 22

Howard 65, Hammond 39

Lake Clifton 68, Digital Harbor 32

Long Reach 57, Wilde Lake 29

Maryland School for the Deaf 48, Indiana Deaf, Ind. 37

Maryvale 59, Severn 33

Meade 65, Northeast – AA 42

Middletown 36, Williamsport 26

New Town 56, Patapsco 26

North County 51, Pasadena Chesapeake 36

North Point 73, La Plata 29

Oakdale 52, Walkersville 49

Oakland Mills 57, Centennial 44

Old Mill 75, Glen Burnie 35

Park School 61, Chapelgate 18

Parkdale 82, High Point 8

Parkside 64, Salisbury 16

Perry Hall 50, Franklin 47

Poolesville 66, Seneca Valley 40

Quince Orchard 64, Richard Montgomery 32

Randallstown 64, Overlea 24

River Hill 53, Atholton 30

Rockville 58, Damascus 37

Saint Timothy’s 43, Gerstell Academy 23

Severna Park 48, Harwood Southern 25

Sherwood 51, Montgomery Blair 46, OT

Smithsburg 63, Brunswick 26

South River 51, Annapolis 12

St. Charles 46, Calvert 41

St. Thomas More Academy, Del. 54, Worcester Prep School 28

Surrattsville 54, Central 35

Thomas Johnson 62, North Hagerstown 55

Thomas Stone 56, McDonough 17

Tuscarora 41, Urbana 37

Walt Whitman 63, Albert Einstein 34

Western 61, Archbishop Spalding 30

Westminster 40, Manchester Valley 30

Wilmington Christian, Del. 49, Harford Christian 17

Winston Churchill 60, Walter Johnson 47

Winters Mill 57, Liberty 51

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.