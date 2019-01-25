Friday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abingdon 85, Ridgeview 73, 2OT
Albemarle 58, Monticello 38
Amelia Academy 94, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 41
Appomattox 72, Altavista 48
Atlee 66, Lee-Davis 64
Auburn 72, Fort Chiswell 52
Benedictine 58, Woodberry Forest 48
Bland County 50, Galax 45
Bruton 57, Jamestown 54
Carver Academy 68, West Point 36
Cave Spring 69, Salem 63
Central Lunenburg 59, Prince Edward County 54
Chancellor 64, Spotsylvania 51
Chilhowie 65, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 33
Collegiate-Richmond 51, Fork Union Prep 42
Colonial Beach 75, Lancaster 69
Colonial Forge 56, Brooke Point 44
Cumberland 61, Buckingham County 41
Deep Creek 56, Hickory 50
Dematha, Md. 86, Bishop O’Connell 67
Denbigh 82, Gloucester 46
Denbigh Baptist 45, Portsmouth Christian 33
Douglas Freeman 48, J.R. Tucker 43
East Rockingham 64, Buffalo Gap 37
Eastside 62, Castlewood 34
Fairfax 62, James Robinson 53
First Colonial 68, Ocean Lakes 34
Flint Hill 70, Georgetown Day School, D.C. 38
Fluvanna 62, Powhatan 59
Frank Cox 58, Tallwood 34
Franklin 79, Appomattox Regional 33
Franklin County 58, Halifax County 50
Freedom (Woodbridge) 73, Gar-Field 67
GW-Danville 75, Patrick County 54
Gate City 62, Union 56
Gateway Christian 49, Greenbrier Christian 42
George Marshall 71, Wakefield 69
George Mason 65, Woodstock Central 57
George Wythe-Richmond 70, Clover Hill 38
George Wythe-Wytheville 58, Grayson County 29
Goochland 53, Bluestone 39
Grafton 74, New Kent 35
Graham 73, Virginia High 33
Granby 56, Churchland 47
Great Bridge 66, Indian River 51
Green Run 60, Salem-Va. Beach 36
Gretna 64, William Campbell 51
Hampton 56, Bethel 42
Handley 59, Kettle Run 48
Hargrave Military 62, Norfolk Collegiate 59
Harrisonburg 58, Fort Defiance 44
Hayfield 59, Annandale 54
Hermitage 57, Glen Allen 53
Highland Springs 72, Armstrong 59
Highland-Warrenton 76, Seton School 55
Honaker 65, Hurley 48
Hopewell 82, Colonial Heights 52
J.I. Burton 94, Twin Springs 45
James Monroe 44, Courtland 41
James River-Midlothian 76, Midlothian 43
John Battle 74, Central Wise 63
Kellam 43, Bayside 35
King William 78, King & Queen 72
King’s Fork 77, Grassfield 60
Lafayette 60, York 36
Lake Braddock 87, W.T. Woodson 74
Lebanon 63, Tazewell 43
Liberty Christian 66, Fuqua School 37
Life Christian 81, TPLS Christian 61
Loudoun County 63, Loudoun Valley 52
Louisa 76, Orange County 51
Madison County 65, Rappahannock County 43
Magna Vista 62, Bassett 59
Manassas Park 77, Brentsville 44
Marion 54, Richlands 53, OT
Massaponax 51, Riverbend 49
Maury 54, Booker T. Washington 42
McLean 69, Langley 49
Menchville 65, Kecoughtan 57
Millbrook 69, Fauquier 52
Mills Godwin 50, Deep Run 41
Montcalm, W.Va. 52, Eastern Montgomery 48
Narrows 63, Covington 61
Nc School For Deaf, N.C. 26, Virginia School for the Deaf 17
Nelson County 46, Chatham 40
North Cross 78, New Covenant 53
North Stafford 55, Stafford 51
Northside 83, Lord Botetourt 62
Northwood 58, Holston 55
Norview 63, Lake Taylor 48
Nottoway 63, Randolph Henry 50
Osbourn 53, Osbourn Park 50
Oscar Smith 80, Nansemond River 54
Page County 77, Wilson Memorial 70
Park View-South Hill 79, Windsor 28
Parkway Christian 56, Smith Mountain Lake Christian 44
Parry McCluer 60, Bath County 44
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 76, Christiansburg 39
Patriot 62, Battlefield 51
Paul VI 62, Bishop Ireton 47
Peninsula Catholic 72, Hampton Christian 61
Petersburg 69, Prince George 64
Potomac 59, Forest Park 51
Potomac Falls 73, Freedom (South Riding) 57
Princess Anne 55, Kempsville 51
Pulaski County 65, Blacksburg 60
Rappahannock 44, Washington & Lee 41
Richmond Christian 63, Banner Christian 38
Riverside 54, Heritage (Leesburg) 51
Rock Ridge 45, Broad Run 43
Sherando 58, Liberty-Bealeton 55, 2OT
Smithfield 69, Warhill 54
South Lakes 55, Herndon 39
Spotswood 63, Broadway 44
St. Annes-Belfield 71, Covenant School 41
St. Stephens-St. Agnes 86, Episcopal 75
Staunton River 59, William Byrd 45
Stone Bridge 72, Briar Woods 61
Stuarts Draft 91, Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg 55
Surry County 78, Southampton 46
Sussex Central 54, Brunswick 48
TJ-Richmond 71, Maggie Walker 41
Tabb 65, Poquoson 39
Thomas Walker 56, Rye Cove 42
Tunstall 62, Martinsville 40
Tuscarora 83, John Champe 78
Va. Episcopal 47, St. Christopher’s 34
Varina 91, Henrico 86
Veritas Christian Academy 45, Summit Christian Academy 36
Warren County 53, Skyline 51
Waynesboro 63, Turner Ashby 52
West Springfield 61, South County 55
Western Albemarle 48, Charlottesville 45
Western Branch 62, Lakeland 57
Westover Christian 69, Timberlake Christian 58
William Monroe 72, Culpeper 60
Woodgrove 75, Dominion 60
Woodrow Wilson 71, Norcom 53
Woodside 71, Heritage-Newport News 70
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abingdon 70, Ridgeview 63, OT
Albemarle 55, Monticello 38
Altavista 48, Appomattox 33
Appomattox Regional 66, Franklin 64
Atlee 59, Lee-Davis 28
Auburn 72, Fort Chiswell 52
Battlefield 46, Patriot 42
Blue Ridge Christian 32, Grace Christian 22
Brentsville 37, Manassas Park 21
Briar Woods 49, Stone Bridge 31
Buckingham County 50, Cumberland 41
Cave Spring 77, Salem 48
Central Wise 67, John Battle 40
Chelsea Academy 42, St. Michael 14
Churchland 56, Granby 30
Clover Hill 56, George Wythe-Richmond 42
Collegiate-Richmond 46, Bishop Sullivan 32
Colonial Forge 73, Brooke Point 58
Courtland 42, James Monroe 36
Covington 55, Craig County 37
Deep Creek 77, Hickory 25
Denbigh Baptist 45, Portsmouth Christian 33
Dominion 55, Woodgrove 54
East Rockingham 51, Buffalo Gap 44
Edison 95, Falls Church 40
Elizabeth Seton, Md. 50, Bishop O’Connell 48
Floyd County 51, Radford 40
Fluvanna 59, Powhatan 53
Forest Park 44, Potomac 41
Franklin County 58, Halifax County 28
Fredericksburg Christian 63, Wakefield School 29
Freedom (South Riding) 53, Potomac Falls 41
Freedom (Woodbridge) 41, Gar-Field 38
Galax 57, Bland County 38
Gate City 53, Union 36
George Marshall 57, Wakefield 43
George Mason 49, Woodstock Central 38
George Wythe-Wytheville 35, Grayson County 17
Giles 58, James River-Buchanan 30
Glen Allen 43, Hermitage 35
Goochland 52, Bluestone 17
Grafton 46, New Kent 31
Graham 71, Virginia High 21
Great Bridge Christian Academy 58, St. Gertrude 46
Gretna 62, William Campbell 10
Grundy 50, Council 48
Hampton 81, Tipp City Bethel, Ohio 57
Hampton Roads 46, Christchurch 32
Handley 58, Kettle Run 34
Harrisonburg 51, Fort Defiance 50
Hayfield 65, Annandale 53
Highland Springs 85, Armstrong 24
Highland-Warrenton 64, Seton School 35
Holston 61, Northwood 24
Honaker 61, Hurley 19
Huguenot 61, John Marshall 27
Indian River 75, Great Bridge 53
Isle of Wight Academy 57, Broadwater Academy 17
J.R. Tucker 65, Douglas Freeman 26
James River-Midlothian 70, Midlothian 38
James Robinson 51, Fairfax 50
Jefferson Forest 40, Brookville 36
Kellam 61, Bayside 51, OT
King William 55, King & Queen 11
King’s Fork 49, Grassfield 41
Lake Braddock 38, W.T. Woodson 35
Lake Taylor 65, Norview 42
Lancaster 61, Colonial Beach 14
Langley 40, McLean 34
Lebanon 69, Tazewell 39
Liberty Christian 51, Amherst County 24
Lord Botetourt 71, Northside 33
Loudoun Valley 57, Loudoun County 26
Louisa 38, Orange County 22
Madeira School 45, Georgetown Day School, D.C. 36
Madison County 56, Rappahannock County 24
Maggie Walker 60, TJ-Richmond 35
Magna Vista 42, Bassett 23
Marion 49, Richlands 37
Martinsville 53, Tunstall 8
Middlesex 53, Mathews 29
Millbrook 67, Fauquier 35
Mills Godwin 59, Deep Run 39
Mountain Mission 36, Roanoke Catholic 35
Nelson County 66, Chatham 56
Norfolk Collegiate 65, St. Margaret’s 22
Nottoway 53, Randolph Henry 37
Ocean Lakes 67, First Colonial 49
Oscar Smith 55, Nansemond River 41
Page County 59, Wilson Memorial 29
Park View-South Hill 61, Windsor 52
Patrick County 71, GW-Danville 39
Patrick Henry-Ashland 49, Hanover 35
Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 56, Chilhowie 33
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 59, Christiansburg 50
Paul VI 69, Bishop Ireton 60
Phoebus 70, Warwick 69
Prince Edward County 43, Central Lunenburg 23
Princess Anne 97, Kempsville 44
Pulaski County 51, Blacksburg 19
Richmond Christian 55, Banner Christian 33
Riverbend 61, Massaponax 34
Riverheads 42, Luray 41
Riverside 40, Heritage (Leesburg) 30
Rock Creek Christian Academy, Md. 69, TPLS Christian 60
Rock Ridge 49, Broad Run 32
Salem-Va. Beach 68, Green Run 48
Sherando 42, Liberty-Bealeton 40
Skyline 69, Warren County 14
South Lakes 65, Herndon 43
Spotswood 57, Broadway 31
St. Catherine’s 34, Central Virginia Home School 28
Stafford 56, North Stafford 45
Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 65, Westfield 43
Strasburg 54, Clarke County 31
Stuart Hall 50, R.E. Lee-Staunton 43
Stuarts Draft 40, Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg 39
Surry County 56, Southampton 16
T.C. Williams 75, Mount Vernon 32
Thomas Dale 53, Caroline 33
Turner Ashby 54, Waynesboro 38
Tuscarora 66, John Champe 22
Varina 57, Henrico 37
Veritas 71, Summit Christian Academy 20
Washington-Lee 51, Yorktown 49
Western Albemarle 53, Charlottesville 45
Western Branch 62, Lakeland 32
William Byrd 46, Staunton River 34
William Monroe 51, Culpeper 32
Woodrow Wilson 52, Norcom 39
Woodside 40, Heritage-Newport News 37
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Chancellor vs. Spotsylvania, ppd.
