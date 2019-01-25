Friday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abingdon 85, Ridgeview 73, 2OT

Albemarle 58, Monticello 38

Amelia Academy 94, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 41

Appomattox 72, Altavista 48

Atlee 66, Lee-Davis 64

Auburn 72, Fort Chiswell 52

Benedictine 58, Woodberry Forest 48

Bland County 50, Galax 45

Bruton 57, Jamestown 54

Carver Academy 68, West Point 36

Cave Spring 69, Salem 63

Central Lunenburg 59, Prince Edward County 54

Chancellor 64, Spotsylvania 51

Chilhowie 65, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 33

Collegiate-Richmond 51, Fork Union Prep 42

Colonial Beach 75, Lancaster 69

Colonial Forge 56, Brooke Point 44

Cumberland 61, Buckingham County 41

Deep Creek 56, Hickory 50

Dematha, Md. 86, Bishop O’Connell 67

Denbigh 82, Gloucester 46

Denbigh Baptist 45, Portsmouth Christian 33

Douglas Freeman 48, J.R. Tucker 43

East Rockingham 64, Buffalo Gap 37

Eastside 62, Castlewood 34

Fairfax 62, James Robinson 53

First Colonial 68, Ocean Lakes 34

Flint Hill 70, Georgetown Day School, D.C. 38

Fluvanna 62, Powhatan 59

Frank Cox 58, Tallwood 34

Franklin 79, Appomattox Regional 33

Franklin County 58, Halifax County 50

Freedom (Woodbridge) 73, Gar-Field 67

GW-Danville 75, Patrick County 54

Gate City 62, Union 56

Gateway Christian 49, Greenbrier Christian 42

George Marshall 71, Wakefield 69

George Mason 65, Woodstock Central 57

George Wythe-Richmond 70, Clover Hill 38

George Wythe-Wytheville 58, Grayson County 29

Goochland 53, Bluestone 39

Grafton 74, New Kent 35

Graham 73, Virginia High 33

Granby 56, Churchland 47

Great Bridge 66, Indian River 51

Green Run 60, Salem-Va. Beach 36

Gretna 64, William Campbell 51

Hampton 56, Bethel 42

Handley 59, Kettle Run 48

Hargrave Military 62, Norfolk Collegiate 59

Harrisonburg 58, Fort Defiance 44

Hayfield 59, Annandale 54

Hermitage 57, Glen Allen 53

Highland Springs 72, Armstrong 59

Highland-Warrenton 76, Seton School 55

Honaker 65, Hurley 48

Hopewell 82, Colonial Heights 52

J.I. Burton 94, Twin Springs 45

James Monroe 44, Courtland 41

James River-Midlothian 76, Midlothian 43

John Battle 74, Central Wise 63

Kellam 43, Bayside 35

King William 78, King & Queen 72

King’s Fork 77, Grassfield 60

Lafayette 60, York 36

Lake Braddock 87, W.T. Woodson 74

Lebanon 63, Tazewell 43

Liberty Christian 66, Fuqua School 37

Life Christian 81, TPLS Christian 61

Loudoun County 63, Loudoun Valley 52

Louisa 76, Orange County 51

Madison County 65, Rappahannock County 43

Magna Vista 62, Bassett 59

Manassas Park 77, Brentsville 44

Marion 54, Richlands 53, OT

Massaponax 51, Riverbend 49

Maury 54, Booker T. Washington 42

McLean 69, Langley 49

Menchville 65, Kecoughtan 57

Millbrook 69, Fauquier 52

Mills Godwin 50, Deep Run 41

Montcalm, W.Va. 52, Eastern Montgomery 48

Narrows 63, Covington 61

Nc School For Deaf, N.C. 26, Virginia School for the Deaf 17

Nelson County 46, Chatham 40

North Cross 78, New Covenant 53

North Stafford 55, Stafford 51

Northside 83, Lord Botetourt 62

Northwood 58, Holston 55

Norview 63, Lake Taylor 48

Nottoway 63, Randolph Henry 50

Osbourn 53, Osbourn Park 50

Oscar Smith 80, Nansemond River 54

Page County 77, Wilson Memorial 70

Park View-South Hill 79, Windsor 28

Parkway Christian 56, Smith Mountain Lake Christian 44

Parry McCluer 60, Bath County 44

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 76, Christiansburg 39

Patriot 62, Battlefield 51

Paul VI 62, Bishop Ireton 47

Peninsula Catholic 72, Hampton Christian 61

Petersburg 69, Prince George 64

Potomac 59, Forest Park 51

Potomac Falls 73, Freedom (South Riding) 57

Princess Anne 55, Kempsville 51

Pulaski County 65, Blacksburg 60

Rappahannock 44, Washington & Lee 41

Richmond Christian 63, Banner Christian 38

Riverside 54, Heritage (Leesburg) 51

Rock Ridge 45, Broad Run 43

Sherando 58, Liberty-Bealeton 55, 2OT

Smithfield 69, Warhill 54

South Lakes 55, Herndon 39

Spotswood 63, Broadway 44

St. Annes-Belfield 71, Covenant School 41

St. Stephens-St. Agnes 86, Episcopal 75

Staunton River 59, William Byrd 45

Stone Bridge 72, Briar Woods 61

Stuarts Draft 91, Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg 55

Surry County 78, Southampton 46

Sussex Central 54, Brunswick 48

TJ-Richmond 71, Maggie Walker 41

Tabb 65, Poquoson 39

Thomas Walker 56, Rye Cove 42

Tunstall 62, Martinsville 40

Tuscarora 83, John Champe 78

Va. Episcopal 47, St. Christopher’s 34

Varina 91, Henrico 86

Veritas Christian Academy 45, Summit Christian Academy 36

Warren County 53, Skyline 51

Waynesboro 63, Turner Ashby 52

West Springfield 61, South County 55

Western Albemarle 48, Charlottesville 45

Western Branch 62, Lakeland 57

Westover Christian 69, Timberlake Christian 58

William Monroe 72, Culpeper 60

Woodgrove 75, Dominion 60

Woodrow Wilson 71, Norcom 53

Woodside 71, Heritage-Newport News 70

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abingdon 70, Ridgeview 63, OT

Albemarle 55, Monticello 38

Altavista 48, Appomattox 33

Appomattox Regional 66, Franklin 64

Atlee 59, Lee-Davis 28

Auburn 72, Fort Chiswell 52

Battlefield 46, Patriot 42

Blue Ridge Christian 32, Grace Christian 22

Brentsville 37, Manassas Park 21

Briar Woods 49, Stone Bridge 31

Buckingham County 50, Cumberland 41

Cave Spring 77, Salem 48

Central Wise 67, John Battle 40

Chelsea Academy 42, St. Michael 14

Churchland 56, Granby 30

Clover Hill 56, George Wythe-Richmond 42

Collegiate-Richmond 46, Bishop Sullivan 32

Colonial Forge 73, Brooke Point 58

Courtland 42, James Monroe 36

Covington 55, Craig County 37

Deep Creek 77, Hickory 25

Denbigh Baptist 45, Portsmouth Christian 33

Dominion 55, Woodgrove 54

East Rockingham 51, Buffalo Gap 44

Edison 95, Falls Church 40

Elizabeth Seton, Md. 50, Bishop O’Connell 48

Floyd County 51, Radford 40

Fluvanna 59, Powhatan 53

Forest Park 44, Potomac 41

Franklin County 58, Halifax County 28

Fredericksburg Christian 63, Wakefield School 29

Freedom (South Riding) 53, Potomac Falls 41

Freedom (Woodbridge) 41, Gar-Field 38

Galax 57, Bland County 38

Gate City 53, Union 36

George Marshall 57, Wakefield 43

George Mason 49, Woodstock Central 38

George Wythe-Wytheville 35, Grayson County 17

Giles 58, James River-Buchanan 30

Glen Allen 43, Hermitage 35

Goochland 52, Bluestone 17

Grafton 46, New Kent 31

Graham 71, Virginia High 21

Great Bridge Christian Academy 58, St. Gertrude 46

Gretna 62, William Campbell 10

Grundy 50, Council 48

Hampton 81, Tipp City Bethel, Ohio 57

Hampton Roads 46, Christchurch 32

Handley 58, Kettle Run 34

Harrisonburg 51, Fort Defiance 50

Hayfield 65, Annandale 53

Highland Springs 85, Armstrong 24

Highland-Warrenton 64, Seton School 35

Holston 61, Northwood 24

Honaker 61, Hurley 19

Huguenot 61, John Marshall 27

Indian River 75, Great Bridge 53

Isle of Wight Academy 57, Broadwater Academy 17

J.R. Tucker 65, Douglas Freeman 26

James River-Midlothian 70, Midlothian 38

James Robinson 51, Fairfax 50

Jefferson Forest 40, Brookville 36

Kellam 61, Bayside 51, OT

King William 55, King & Queen 11

King’s Fork 49, Grassfield 41

Lake Braddock 38, W.T. Woodson 35

Lake Taylor 65, Norview 42

Lancaster 61, Colonial Beach 14

Langley 40, McLean 34

Lebanon 69, Tazewell 39

Liberty Christian 51, Amherst County 24

Lord Botetourt 71, Northside 33

Loudoun Valley 57, Loudoun County 26

Louisa 38, Orange County 22

Madeira School 45, Georgetown Day School, D.C. 36

Madison County 56, Rappahannock County 24

Maggie Walker 60, TJ-Richmond 35

Magna Vista 42, Bassett 23

Marion 49, Richlands 37

Martinsville 53, Tunstall 8

Middlesex 53, Mathews 29

Millbrook 67, Fauquier 35

Mills Godwin 59, Deep Run 39

Mountain Mission 36, Roanoke Catholic 35

Nelson County 66, Chatham 56

Norfolk Collegiate 65, St. Margaret’s 22

Nottoway 53, Randolph Henry 37

Ocean Lakes 67, First Colonial 49

Oscar Smith 55, Nansemond River 41

Page County 59, Wilson Memorial 29

Park View-South Hill 61, Windsor 52

Patrick County 71, GW-Danville 39

Patrick Henry-Ashland 49, Hanover 35

Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 56, Chilhowie 33

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 59, Christiansburg 50

Paul VI 69, Bishop Ireton 60

Phoebus 70, Warwick 69

Prince Edward County 43, Central Lunenburg 23

Princess Anne 97, Kempsville 44

Pulaski County 51, Blacksburg 19

Richmond Christian 55, Banner Christian 33

Riverbend 61, Massaponax 34

Riverheads 42, Luray 41

Riverside 40, Heritage (Leesburg) 30

Rock Creek Christian Academy, Md. 69, TPLS Christian 60

Rock Ridge 49, Broad Run 32

Salem-Va. Beach 68, Green Run 48

Sherando 42, Liberty-Bealeton 40

Skyline 69, Warren County 14

South Lakes 65, Herndon 43

Spotswood 57, Broadway 31

St. Catherine’s 34, Central Virginia Home School 28

Stafford 56, North Stafford 45

Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 65, Westfield 43

Strasburg 54, Clarke County 31

Stuart Hall 50, R.E. Lee-Staunton 43

Stuarts Draft 40, Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg 39

Surry County 56, Southampton 16

T.C. Williams 75, Mount Vernon 32

Thomas Dale 53, Caroline 33

Turner Ashby 54, Waynesboro 38

Tuscarora 66, John Champe 22

Varina 57, Henrico 37

Veritas 71, Summit Christian Academy 20

Washington-Lee 51, Yorktown 49

Western Albemarle 53, Charlottesville 45

Western Branch 62, Lakeland 32

William Byrd 46, Staunton River 34

William Monroe 51, Culpeper 32

Woodrow Wilson 52, Norcom 39

Woodside 40, Heritage-Newport News 37

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Chancellor vs. Spotsylvania, ppd.

