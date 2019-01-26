Friday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aberdeen 65, Harford Tech 60
Albert Einstein 64, Quince Orchard 52
Annapolis 45, Harwood Southern 31
Archbishop Curley 62, Indian Creek 56
Baltimore Chesapeake 67, Woodlawn 63
Bel Air 68, Rising Sun 47
Bishop McNamara 58, Good Counsel 43
Bohemia Manor 50, Perryville 44
Boys Latin 64, Mt. Carmel 50
Broadfording Christian Academy 74, Heritage Academy 48
Broadneck 63, South River 47
Bullis 66, Georgetown Prep 59
C. Milton Wright 76, Patterson Mill 58
Calvert 51, Chopticon 36
Central 76, Friendly 67
Century 58, Westminster 55
Delmar, Del. 62, Mardela 59
Delmarva Christian, Del. 71, Holly Grove 36
Dematha 86, Bishop O’Connell, Va. 67
DuVal 80, Parkdale 55
Dundalk 78, Dulaney 66
Eastern Tech 68, Towson 50
Edmondson-Westside 78, Green Street Academy 70
Elkton 66, North Harford 39
Francis Scott Key 67, Manchester Valley 56
Franklin 80, Western STES 52
Friends 56, St. John’s Catholic Prep 55
Gaithersburg 76, Clarksburg 44
Glen Burnie 61, Pasadena Chesapeake 57, OT
Great Mills 69, Leonardtown 38
Gwynn Park 59, Crossland 40
Havre de Grace 76, North East 35
Joppatowne 69, Fallston 51
Kent Island 61, Cambridge/SD 56
Kenwood 66, Randallstown 60
Key 75, Concordia Prep 41
Keyser, W.Va. 77, Fort Hill 65
La Plata 49, McDonough 43
Lackey 70, North Point 63
Liberty 71, South Carroll 50
Linganore 64, Oakdale 49
Loyola 49, Glenelg CS 43
Magruder 80, Poolesville 21
McDonogh School 50, John Carroll 43
Meade 51, Old Mill 48
Mountain Ridge 60, Northern Garrett 34
Mt. Airy Christian 50, Washington Christian Academy 44
North County 73, Northeast – AA 67
Northwest – Mtg 74, Bethesda 60
Oakland Mills 64, Reservoir 55
Oakland Southern 64, Allegany 31
Oxon Hill 58, Frederick Douglass 57
Park School 55, St. Peter and Paul 34
Parkville 64, Milford Mill 59
Perry Hall 59, Lansdowne 49
Pikesville 75, Carver Arts & Tech 52
Richard Montgomery 56, Rockville 50
Roland Park Country 55, Archbishop Spalding 32
Saint Paul’s Boys 47, Severn 45
Sandy Spring Friends 105, Edmund Burke, D.C. 31
Severna Park 42, Arundel 35
Sidwell Friends, D.C. 53, Saint James 22
Smithsburg 47, Boonsboro 35
Springbrook 84, Paint Branch 61
St. Albans, D.C. 67, Landon 59
St. Andrew’s 70, Gerstell Academy 62
St. Benedict’s, N.J. 81, Calvert Hall College 41
St. Mary’s 71, Chapelgate 62
St. Thomas More Academy, Del. 64, Gunston Day 21
Thomas Johnson 65, South Hagerstown 44
Thomas Stone 63, Huntingtown 58
Tri-State Christian 45, Sussex Academy, Del. 34
Urbana 63, North Hagerstown 56
Walt Whitman 79, Montgomery Blair 65
Walter Johnson 72, John F. Kennedy 47
Watkins Mill 57, Seneca Valley 44
Winston Churchill 50, Damascus 33
Wootton 68, Wheaton 35
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
St. Charles vs. Westlake, ppd.
Walkersville vs. Brunswick, ppd. to Jan 25th.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Annapolis 45, Harwood Southern 31
Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 63, Holy Cross 56
Arundel 39, Severna Park 37, OT
Baltimore Chesapeake 75, Woodlawn 15
Bethesda 67, Northwest – Mtg 37
Bishop McNamara 72, Good Counsel 38
Chopticon 48, Calvert 45
Clarksburg 55, Gaithersburg 53
Concordia Prep 40, Chapelgate 6
Delmar, Del. 48, Mardela 38
Dulaney 74, Dundalk 18
Eleanor Roosevelt 65, Suitland 56
Elizabeth Seton 50, Bishop O’Connell, Va. 48
Frederick 58, Tuscarora 48
Great Mills 44, Leonardtown 35
Holly Grove 61, Delmarva Christian, Del. 9
Huntingtown 59, Thomas Stone 24
Kent Island 60, Cambridge/SD 23
La Plata 69, McDonough 26
Liberty 44, South Carroll 24
Maryvale 54, Gerstell Academy 24
McDonogh School 71, St. John’s Catholic Prep 46
Middletown 56, Catoctin 18
Milford Mill 57, Parkville 32
Mt. Airy Christian 62, Washington Christian Academy 46
Mt. De Sales Academy 51, Mt. Carmel 46
Northeast – AA 60, North County 58
Northern – Cal 54, Patuxent 47
Oakdale 65, Linganore 39
Oakland Mills 55, Reservoir 47
Old Mill 62, Meade 52
Oxford, Pa. 52, Bohemia Manor 47
Oxon Hill 83, Baltimore Douglass 33
Paint Branch 67, Springbrook 31
Pasadena Chesapeake 60, Glen Burnie 25
Perry Hall 80, Lansdowne 61
Poolesville 61, Magruder 15
Quince Orchard 52, Albert Einstein 44
Randallstown 57, Kenwood 24
Richard Montgomery 57, Rockville 52
Rising Sun 56, Havre de Grace 53
Riverdale Baptist 61, Conrad, Del. 56
Rock Creek Christian Academy 69, TPLS Christian, Va. 60
Roland Park Country 55, Archbishop Spalding 32
Seneca Valley 48, Watkins Mill 38
Severn 45, Mercy 33
Sherwood 64, Northwood 47
Smithsburg 47, Boonsboro 35
South River 53, Broadneck 49
St. Andrew’s 48, Mercersburg Academy, Pa. 33
St. John’s, D.C. 83, St. Mary’s Ryken 50
St. Mary’s 45, Saint Timothy’s 44, OT
Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart 61, Bullis 51
Sussex Academy, Del. 31, Salisbury 30
Thomas Johnson 65, South Hagerstown 21
Towson 44, Eastern Tech 19
Urbana 62, North Hagerstown 45
Walkersville 50, Brunswick 34
Walt Whitman 52, Montgomery Blair 28
Walter Johnson 62, John F. Kennedy 23
Washington International, D.C. 50, Grace Brethren Christian School 45
Western STES 50, Benjamin Franklin High School 30
Westminster 44, Century 33
Wheaton 50, Wootton 45
Williamsport 57, Clear Spring 33
Winston Churchill 50, Damascus 33
Friendship Tournament=
Highland View 43, Milo Adventist, Ore. 29
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Gwynn Park vs. Crossland, ppd.
Westlake vs. St. Charles, ppd.
