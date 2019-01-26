Friday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aberdeen 65, Harford Tech 60

Albert Einstein 64, Quince Orchard 52

Annapolis 45, Harwood Southern 31

Archbishop Curley 62, Indian Creek 56

Baltimore Chesapeake 67, Woodlawn 63

Bel Air 68, Rising Sun 47

Bishop McNamara 58, Good Counsel 43

Bohemia Manor 50, Perryville 44

Boys Latin 64, Mt. Carmel 50

Broadfording Christian Academy 74, Heritage Academy 48

Broadneck 63, South River 47

Bullis 66, Georgetown Prep 59

C. Milton Wright 76, Patterson Mill 58

Calvert 51, Chopticon 36

Central 76, Friendly 67

Century 58, Westminster 55

Delmar, Del. 62, Mardela 59

Delmarva Christian, Del. 71, Holly Grove 36

Dematha 86, Bishop O’Connell, Va. 67

DuVal 80, Parkdale 55

Dundalk 78, Dulaney 66

Eastern Tech 68, Towson 50

Edmondson-Westside 78, Green Street Academy 70

Elkton 66, North Harford 39

Francis Scott Key 67, Manchester Valley 56

Franklin 80, Western STES 52

Friends 56, St. John’s Catholic Prep 55

Gaithersburg 76, Clarksburg 44

Glen Burnie 61, Pasadena Chesapeake 57, OT

Great Mills 69, Leonardtown 38

Gwynn Park 59, Crossland 40

Havre de Grace 76, North East 35

Joppatowne 69, Fallston 51

Kent Island 61, Cambridge/SD 56

Kenwood 66, Randallstown 60

Key 75, Concordia Prep 41

Keyser, W.Va. 77, Fort Hill 65

La Plata 49, McDonough 43

Lackey 70, North Point 63

Liberty 71, South Carroll 50

Linganore 64, Oakdale 49

Loyola 49, Glenelg CS 43

Magruder 80, Poolesville 21

McDonogh School 50, John Carroll 43

Meade 51, Old Mill 48

Mountain Ridge 60, Northern Garrett 34

Mt. Airy Christian 50, Washington Christian Academy 44

North County 73, Northeast – AA 67

Northwest – Mtg 74, Bethesda 60

Oakland Mills 64, Reservoir 55

Oakland Southern 64, Allegany 31

Oxon Hill 58, Frederick Douglass 57

Park School 55, St. Peter and Paul 34

Parkville 64, Milford Mill 59

Perry Hall 59, Lansdowne 49

Pikesville 75, Carver Arts & Tech 52

Richard Montgomery 56, Rockville 50

Roland Park Country 55, Archbishop Spalding 32

Saint Paul’s Boys 47, Severn 45

Sandy Spring Friends 105, Edmund Burke, D.C. 31

Severna Park 42, Arundel 35

Sidwell Friends, D.C. 53, Saint James 22

Smithsburg 47, Boonsboro 35

Springbrook 84, Paint Branch 61

St. Albans, D.C. 67, Landon 59

St. Andrew’s 70, Gerstell Academy 62

St. Benedict’s, N.J. 81, Calvert Hall College 41

St. Mary’s 71, Chapelgate 62

St. Thomas More Academy, Del. 64, Gunston Day 21

Thomas Johnson 65, South Hagerstown 44

Thomas Stone 63, Huntingtown 58

Tri-State Christian 45, Sussex Academy, Del. 34

Urbana 63, North Hagerstown 56

Walt Whitman 79, Montgomery Blair 65

Walter Johnson 72, John F. Kennedy 47

Watkins Mill 57, Seneca Valley 44

Winston Churchill 50, Damascus 33

Wootton 68, Wheaton 35

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

St. Charles vs. Westlake, ppd.

Walkersville vs. Brunswick, ppd. to Jan 25th.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Annapolis 45, Harwood Southern 31

Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 63, Holy Cross 56

Arundel 39, Severna Park 37, OT

Baltimore Chesapeake 75, Woodlawn 15

Bethesda 67, Northwest – Mtg 37

Bishop McNamara 72, Good Counsel 38

Chopticon 48, Calvert 45

Clarksburg 55, Gaithersburg 53

Concordia Prep 40, Chapelgate 6

Delmar, Del. 48, Mardela 38

Dulaney 74, Dundalk 18

Eleanor Roosevelt 65, Suitland 56

Elizabeth Seton 50, Bishop O’Connell, Va. 48

Frederick 58, Tuscarora 48

Great Mills 44, Leonardtown 35

Holly Grove 61, Delmarva Christian, Del. 9

Huntingtown 59, Thomas Stone 24

Kent Island 60, Cambridge/SD 23

La Plata 69, McDonough 26

Liberty 44, South Carroll 24

Maryvale 54, Gerstell Academy 24

McDonogh School 71, St. John’s Catholic Prep 46

Middletown 56, Catoctin 18

Milford Mill 57, Parkville 32

Mt. Airy Christian 62, Washington Christian Academy 46

Mt. De Sales Academy 51, Mt. Carmel 46

Northeast – AA 60, North County 58

Northern – Cal 54, Patuxent 47

Oakdale 65, Linganore 39

Oakland Mills 55, Reservoir 47

Old Mill 62, Meade 52

Oxford, Pa. 52, Bohemia Manor 47

Oxon Hill 83, Baltimore Douglass 33

Paint Branch 67, Springbrook 31

Pasadena Chesapeake 60, Glen Burnie 25

Perry Hall 80, Lansdowne 61

Poolesville 61, Magruder 15

Quince Orchard 52, Albert Einstein 44

Randallstown 57, Kenwood 24

Richard Montgomery 57, Rockville 52

Rising Sun 56, Havre de Grace 53

Riverdale Baptist 61, Conrad, Del. 56

Rock Creek Christian Academy 69, TPLS Christian, Va. 60

Roland Park Country 55, Archbishop Spalding 32

Seneca Valley 48, Watkins Mill 38

Severn 45, Mercy 33

Sherwood 64, Northwood 47

Smithsburg 47, Boonsboro 35

South River 53, Broadneck 49

St. Andrew’s 48, Mercersburg Academy, Pa. 33

St. John’s, D.C. 83, St. Mary’s Ryken 50

St. Mary’s 45, Saint Timothy’s 44, OT

Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart 61, Bullis 51

Sussex Academy, Del. 31, Salisbury 30

Thomas Johnson 65, South Hagerstown 21

Towson 44, Eastern Tech 19

Urbana 62, North Hagerstown 45

Walkersville 50, Brunswick 34

Walt Whitman 52, Montgomery Blair 28

Walter Johnson 62, John F. Kennedy 23

Washington International, D.C. 50, Grace Brethren Christian School 45

Western STES 50, Benjamin Franklin High School 30

Westminster 44, Century 33

Wheaton 50, Wootton 45

Williamsport 57, Clear Spring 33

Winston Churchill 50, Damascus 33

Friendship Tournament=

Highland View 43, Milo Adventist, Ore. 29

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Gwynn Park vs. Crossland, ppd.

Westlake vs. St. Charles, ppd.

