Friday’s Sports Transactions

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Assigned 3B Cheslor Cuthbert outright to Omaha (PCL).
NEW YORK YANKEES — Signed LHP Zach Britton to a three-year contract and RHP Drew Hutchinson and OF Matt Lipka to minor league contracts. Designated INF Hanser Alberto for assignment.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Agreed to terms with LHP Sean Manaea, INfs Jurickson Profar and Marcus Semien and OFs Mark Canha and Khris Davis on one-year contracts.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Agreed to terms with LHP Roenis Elias and OF Domingo Santana on one-year contracts.
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Agreed to terms with LHP Andrew Chafin on a one-year contract.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with SS Trea Turner on a one-year contract.
WESTCHESTER KNICKS — Waived F Phil Carr.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Named Vance Joseph defensive coordinator and Bill Davis linebackers coach.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Named Keith Armstrong special teams coordinator and Harold Goodwin assistant head coach/run game coordinator.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Reassigned G Troy Grosenick to Milwaukee (AHL).
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Assigned D Egor Yakovlev to Binghamton (AHL).
|SOCCER
|National Women’s Soccer League
WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Waived G Kelsey Wys.
USTA — Announced the retirement of CEO and executive director Gordon Smith, effective at the end of the year.
ALABAMA — OT Jonah Williams, DL Quinnen Williams, TB Josh Jacobs and TE Irv Smith Jr. will enter the NFL draft.
ARMY — Promoted defensive assistant John Loose to defensive coordinator.
FLAGLER — Named Connor Gettemy director of sports performance.
MEMPHIS — Promoted senior defensive assistant Kevin Clune to linebackers coach.
MIAMI — Named Dan Enos offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach.
OHIO STATE — Named Matt Barnes special teams coordinator/assistant secondary coach.
TEMPLE — Named Rod Carey football coach.
UTAH — Named Andy Ludwig offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach.
