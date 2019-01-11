Listen Live Sports

Friday's Sports Transactions

January 11, 2019
 
BASEBALL
American League

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Assigned 3B Cheslor Cuthbert outright to Omaha (PCL).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Signed LHP Zach Britton to a three-year contract and RHP Drew Hutchinson and OF Matt Lipka to minor league contracts. Designated INF Hanser Alberto for assignment.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Agreed to terms with LHP Sean Manaea, INfs Jurickson Profar and Marcus Semien and OFs Mark Canha and Khris Davis on one-year contracts.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Agreed to terms with LHP Roenis Elias and OF Domingo Santana on one-year contracts.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Agreed to terms with LHP Andrew Chafin on a one-year contract.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with SS Trea Turner on a one-year contract.

BASKETBALL
NBA G League

WESTCHESTER KNICKS — Waived F Phil Carr.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Named Vance Joseph defensive coordinator and Bill Davis linebackers coach.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Named Keith Armstrong special teams coordinator and Harold Goodwin assistant head coach/run game coordinator.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Reassigned G Troy Grosenick to Milwaukee (AHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Assigned D Egor Yakovlev to Binghamton (AHL).

SOCCER
National Women’s Soccer League

WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Waived G Kelsey Wys.

TENNIS

USTA — Announced the retirement of CEO and executive director Gordon Smith, effective at the end of the year.

COLLEGE

ALABAMA — OT Jonah Williams, DL Quinnen Williams, TB Josh Jacobs and TE Irv Smith Jr. will enter the NFL draft.

ARMY — Promoted defensive assistant John Loose to defensive coordinator.

FLAGLER — Named Connor Gettemy director of sports performance.

MEMPHIS — Promoted senior defensive assistant Kevin Clune to linebackers coach.

MIAMI — Named Dan Enos offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach.

OHIO STATE — Named Matt Barnes special teams coordinator/assistant secondary coach.

TEMPLE — Named Rod Carey football coach.

UTAH — Named Andy Ludwig offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach.

