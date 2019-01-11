Friday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Designated C Andrew Susac for assignment. Claimed INF Hanser Alberto off waivers from the N.Y. Yankees.

DETROIT TIGERS — Agreed to terms with LHPs Matthew Boyd, Blaine Hardy and Daniel Norris on one-year contracts.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Assigned 3B Cheslor Cuthbert outright to Omaha (PCL).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Signed LHP Zach Britton to a three-year contract and RHP Drew Hutchinson and OF Matt Lipka to minor league contracts. Agreed to terms with OF Aaron Hicks on a one-year contract. Designated INF Hanser Alberto for assignment.

Advertisement

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Agreed to terms with LHP Sean Manaea, INfs Jurickson Profar and Marcus Semien and OFs Mark Canha and Khris Davis on one-year contracts.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Agreed to terms with LHP Roenis Elias on one-year contracts.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Agreed to terms with 3B Matt Duffy, C Mike Zunino and RHP Chaz Roe on one-year contracts.

TEXAS RANGERS — Agreed to terms with OFs Nomar Mazara and Delino DeShields on one-year contracts.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Traded C Russell Martin and cash to the L.A. Dodgers for RHP Andrew Sopko and INF Ronny Brito.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Agreed to terms with LHPs Andrew Chafin and Robbie Ray, 3B Jake Lamb, OF Steven Souza Jr. and RHPs Taijuan Walker and Matt Andriese on one-year contracts.

ATLANTA BRAVES — Agreed to terms with INF Charlie Culberson, OF Adam Duvall, LHP Sam Freeman and RHPs Mike Foltynewicz, Kevin Gausman, Arodys Vizcaino and Dan Winkler on one-year contracts.

CINCINNATI REDS — Agreed to terms with 2B Scooter Gennett, SS Jose Peraza, OF Yasiel Puig and RHPs Anthony DeSclafani, Michael Lorenzen and Tanner Roark on one-year contracts.

MIAMI MARLINS — Agreed to terms with C J.T. Realmuto on a one-year contract.

NEW YORK METS — Agreed to terms with RHPs Jacob deGrom and Noah Syndegaard on one-year contracts.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Claimed RHP Aaron Slegers off waivers from Minnesota. Designated RHP Dario Agrazal for assignment.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Agreed to terms with RHPs Michael Wacha and Dominic Leone and OF Marcell Ozuna on one-year contracts.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Agreed to terms with LHP Will Smith on a one-year contract.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with SS Trea Turner on a one-year contract.

BASKETBALL NBA G League

WESTCHESTER KNICKS — Waived F Phil Carr.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Named Vance Joseph defensive coordinator and Bill Davis linebackers coach.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Named Greg Roman offensive coordinator.

NEW YORK JETS — Named Adam Gase coach.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Named Keith Armstrong special teams coordinator and Harold Goodwin assistant head coach/run game coordinator.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NHL — F Rick Nash announced his retirement.

ARIZONA COYOTES — Traded D Jacob Graves and a 2019 sixth-round draft pick to Philadelphia for C Jordan Weal.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Reassigned G Troy Grosenick to Milwaukee (AHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Assigned D Egor Yakovlev to Binghamton (AHL).

American Hockey League

GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Named Brandon Nelson director of game presentation and Mitchell Hoffman corporate partnerships fulfillment coordinator.

SOCCER National Women’s Soccer League

WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Waived G Kelsey Wys.

TENNIS

USTA — Announced the retirement of CEO and executive director Gordon Smith, effective at the end of the year.

COLLEGE

ALABAMA — OT Jonah Williams, DL Quinnen Williams, TB Josh Jacobs and TE Irv Smith Jr. will enter the NFL draft.

ARMY — Promoted defensive assistant John Loose to defensive coordinator.

ETSU — Signed football coach Randy Sanders to a two-year contract extension.

FLAGLER — Named Connor Gettemy director of sports performance.

MEMPHIS — Promoted senior defensive assistant Kevin Clune to linebackers coach.

MIAMI — Named Dan Enos offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach.

MICHIGAN STATE — Promoted quarterbacks coach Brad Salem to offensive coordinator/running backs coach, assistant defensive backs coach Don Treadwell to wide receivers coach and Mike Tressel to assistant head coach in addition to his duties as defensive coordinator and linebackers coach. Reassigned co-offensive coordinator/running backs coach Dave Warner to quarterbacks coach, tight ends coach Jim Bollman to offensive line coach and wide receivers coach Terrence Samuel to assistant defensive backs coach. Named Mark Staten tight ends coach/special teams coordinator.

OHIO STATE — Named Matt Barnes special teams coordinator/assistant secondary coach.

SIENA — Named Andrew Sanders fitness programming coordinator and assistant strength and conditioning coach.

TEMPLE — Named Rod Carey football coach.

UTAH — Named Andy Ludwig offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.