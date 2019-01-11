Friday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL

COMMISSIONER’S OFFICE — Suspended Detroit LHP Gregory Soto 20 games, pursuant to Article XII(B) of the Basic Agreement.

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Designated C Andrew Susac for assignment. Claimed INF Hanser Alberto off waivers from the N.Y. Yankees. Agreed to terms with RHP Dylan Bundy, RHP Mychal Givens, and INF Jonathan Villar on one-year contracts.

BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with INF Brock Holt, LHP Eduardo Rodriguez, SS Xander Bogaerts, OFs Mookie Betts and Jackie Bradley Jr., Cs Sandy Leon and Blake Swihart and RHPs Matt Barnes, Brandon Workman and Steven Wright on one-year contracts.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Agreed to terms with 1B José Abreu, RHP Alex Colomé, LHP Carlos Rodon and INF Yolmer Sanchez on one-year contracts.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Agreed to terms with SS Francisco Lindor on a one-year contract. Claimed RHP A.J. Cole off waivers from the N.Y. Yankees.

DETROIT TIGERS — Agreed to terms with LHPs Matthew Boyd, Blaine Hardy, Daniel Norris and OF Nicholas Castellanos on one-year contracts.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Agreed to terms OF Jake Marisnick, RHP Will Harris, RHP Lance McCullers Jr., RHP Collin McHugh, RHP Roberto Osuna, RHP Brad Peacock and RHP Ryan Pressly on one-year contracts.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Assigned 3B Cheslor Cuthbert outright to Omaha (PCL).

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Agreed to terms with RHP Cam Bedrosian, RHP Luis Garcia, LHP Andrew Heaney, 2B Tommy La Stella, RHP Hansel Robles and LHP Tyler Skaggs on one-year contracts.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Agreed to terms with OF Byron Buxton, RHP Kyle Gibson, OF Max Kepler, RHP Trevor May, RHP Jake Odorizzi, LHP Taylor Rogers, OF Eddie Rosario and 3B Miguel Sano on one-year contracts.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Agreed to terms with LHP Zach Britton on a three-year contract, with SS Didi Gregorius, LHP James Paxton, C Austin Romine, OF Aaron Hicks and RHPs Dellin Betances, Sonny Gray and Tommy Kahnle on one-year contracts and with RHP Drew Hutchinson and OF Matt Lipka on minor league contracts. Designated INF Hanser Alberto for assignment.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Agreed to terms with LHP Sean Manaea, INFs Jurickson Profar and Marcus Semien and OFs Mark Canha and Khris Davis on one-year contracts.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Agreed to terms with LHP Roenis Elias on one-year contracts.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Agreed to terms with 3B Matt Duffy, C Mike Zunino and RHP Chaz Roe on one-year contracts.

TEXAS RANGERS — Agreed to terms with OFs Nomar Mazara and Delino DeShields on one-year contracts.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Traded C Russell Martin and cash to the L.A. Dodgers for RHP Andrew Sopko and INF Ronny Brito. Agreed to terms with RHP Joe Biagini, 3B Brandon Drury, RHP Ken Giles, OF Randal Grichuk, OF Kevin Pillar, RHP Aaron Sanchez, RHP Marcus Stroman and 2B Devon Travis.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Agreed to terms with LHPs Andrew Chafin and Robbie Ray, 3B Jake Lamb, OF Steven Souza Jr. and RHPs Taijuan Walker, Matt Andriese, SS Nick Ahmed and RHP Archie Bradley on one-year contracts.

ATLANTA BRAVES — Agreed to terms with INF Charlie Culberson, OF Adam Duvall, LHP Sam Freeman and RHPs Mike Foltynewicz, Kevin Gausman, Arodys Vizcaino and Dan Winkler on one-year contracts. Named Dana Brown vice president/scouting.

CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with SS Addison Russell, 3B Kris Bryant, 2B Javier Baez, OF Kyle Schwarber, LHP Mike Montgomery and RHPs Kyle Hendricks and Carl Edwards Jr. on one-year contracts.

CINCINNATI REDS — Agreed to terms with 2B Scooter Gennett, SS Jose Peraza, OF Yasiel Puig and RHPs Anthony DeSclafani, Michael Lorenzen and Tanner Roark on one-year contracts.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Agreed to terms RHPs Chad Bettis, Jon Gray, Scott Oberg, LHP Tyler Anderson, INF Trevor Story and C Tony Wolters to one-year contracts.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Pedro Baez, RHP Josh Fields, RHP Yimi Garcia, OF/INF Enrique Hernandez, OF Joc Pederson, SS Corey Seager and OF Chris Taylor on one-year contracts.

MIAMI MARLINS — Agreed to terms with C J.T. Realmuto, LHP Adam Conley, SS Miguel Rojas, RHP Dan Straily and RHP Jose Urena on one-year contracts.

NEW YORK METS — Agreed to terms with RHPs Jacob deGrom, Noah Syndegaard, Zack Wheeler, OF Michael Conforto and LHP Steven Matz on one-year contracts.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Agreed to terms with OF Aaron Altherr, LHP José Álvarez, RHP Jerad Eickhoff, 3B Maikel Franco, 2B César Hernández, LHP Adam Morgan, RHP Hector Néris and RHP Vince Velasquez to one-year contracts. Signed INF Gift Ngoepe, LHP Edward Paredes and INF Andrew Romine to minor league contracts.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Agreed to terms with OF Corey Dickerson and RHP Keone Kela on one-year contracts. Claimed RHP Aaron Slegers off waivers from Minnesota. Designated RHP Dario Agrazal for assignment.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Agreed to terms with RHPs Michael Wacha and Dominic Leone and OF Marcell Ozuna on one-year contracts.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Agreed to terms with LHP Will Smith on a one-year contract.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with SS Trea Turner and 3b Anthony Rendon on one-year contracts.

Frontier League

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Signed OF Terry McClure to a contract extension.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed LHP Drew Weston.

BASKETBALL NBA G League

WESTCHESTER KNICKS — Waived F Phil Carr.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Named Vance Joseph defensive coordinator and Bill Davis linebackers coach.

CHICAGO BEARS — Named Chuck Pagano defensive coordinator.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Named Greg Roman offensive coordinator.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Retained defensive coordinator Mike Pettine.

NEW YORK JETS — Named Adam Gase coach.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Named Teryl Austin senior defensive assistant coach.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Named Keith Armstrong special teams coordinator and Harold Goodwin assistant head coach/run game coordinator.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NHL — F Rick Nash announced his retirement.

ARIZONA COYOTES — Traded D Jacob Graves and a 2019 sixth-round draft pick to Philadelphia for C Jordan Weal.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Reassigned G Troy Grosenick to Milwaukee (AHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Assigned D Egor Yakovlev to Binghamton (AHL).

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Signed G Casey DeSmith to a three-year contract extension.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Acquired D Jan Rutta, along with a seventh-round draft pick in 2019, from the Chicago Blackhawks for D Slater Koekkoek and a fifth-round pick in 2019.

American Hockey League

GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Named Brandon Nelson director of game presentation and Mitchell Hoffman corporate partnerships fulfillment coordinator.

MANITOBA MOOSE — Assigned D Justin Woods and Jacob Cederholm to Jacksonville (ECHL).

UTICA COMETS — Returned D Craig Wyszomirski to Manchester (ECHL).

ECHL

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Signed G Hayden Stewart.

INDY FUEL — Signed D Ralfs Grinbergs.

MANCHESTER MONARCHS — Loaned F Michael Doherty to Binghamton (AHL).

SOCCER National Women’s Soccer League

WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Waived G Kelsey Wys.

TENNIS

USTA — Announced the retirement of CEO and executive director Gordon Smith, effective at the end of the year.

COLLEGE

ALABAMA — OT Jonah Williams, DL Quinnen Williams, TB Josh Jacobs and TE Irv Smith Jr. will enter the NFL draft.

ARMY — Promoted defensive assistant John Loose to defensive coordinator.

ETSU — Signed football coach Randy Sanders to a two-year contract extension.

FLAGLER — Named Connor Gettemy director of sports performance.

GEORGIA — Promoted co-offensive coordinator James Coley to offensive coordinator.

GEORGIA TECH — Named Pat Boyle football research and analytics coordinator, analysts Joe Battaglia (offense) and Ronell Williams (defense), and brand manager Santino Stancato.

MEMPHIS — Promoted senior defensive assistant Kevin Clune to linebackers coach.

MIAMI — Named Dan Enos offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach.

MICHIGAN STATE — Promoted quarterbacks coach Brad Salem to offensive coordinator/running backs coach, assistant defensive backs coach Don Treadwell to wide receivers coach and Mike Tressel to assistant head coach in addition to his duties as defensive coordinator and linebackers coach. Reassigned co-offensive coordinator/running backs coach Dave Warner to quarterbacks coach, tight ends coach Jim Bollman to offensive line coach and wide receivers coach Terrence Samuel to assistant defensive backs coach. Named Mark Staten tight ends coach/special teams coordinator.

OHIO STATE — Named Matt Barnes special teams coordinator/assistant secondary coach.

SIENA — Named Andrew Sanders fitness programming coordinator and assistant strength and conditioning coach.

TEMPLE — Named Rod Carey football coach.

UTAH — Named Andy Ludwig offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach.

