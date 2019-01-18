Friday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball

OFFICE OF THE COMMISSIONER OF BASEBALL — Suspended Atlanta minor league pitcher Carlos Caminero (DSL Braves) 25 games and for a violation of the Minor League Drug Prevention and Treatment Program. Suspended Cincinnati minor league OF Nate Scantlin (Dayton-MWL) 50 games following a second positive test for a drug of abuse in violation of the Program.

American League

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Agreed to terms with OF Avisail Garcia on a one-year contract. Designated RHP Oliver Drake for assignment.

National League

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Re-signed manager Michael Ryan for Altoona (EL). Named Annie Choiniere social media manager and Michael Marcantonini communications & broadcasting assistant fro Altoona.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Named Ben Johnson manager and Jobel Jimenez hitting coach for Memphis (PCL); Joe Kruzel manager and Brandon Allen hitting coach for Springfield (TL); Erick Almonte manager of Peoria (MWL); Brian Burgamy hitting coach of Johnson City (Appalacian); Jose Leon manager and Cody Gabella hitting coach for State College (NYP) and Joshua Lopez manager of the GCL Cardinals; Chris Swauger minor league assistant field coordinator and Johnny Rodriguez minor league infield instructor.

Frontier League

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed RHP Tanner Cable to a contract extension.

JOLIET SLAMMERS — Signed OF London Lindley to a contract extension. Signed 3B Riley Krane.

RIVER CITY RASCALS — Signed RHPs Erick Preciado, Irvin Rodriguez and Juan Pablo Tellez.

SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Signed RHP Kelvan Pilot.

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS MINERS —: Signed INF Bryant Flete.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Transferred G Jaylen Adams to Erie (NBAGL).

FOOTBALL National Football League

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Named Jim Hostler wide receivers coach.

CHICAGO BEARS — Named defensive backs coach Deshea Townsend and defensive quality control coach Ronell Williams. Townsend

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Named Joe Whitt pass game coordinator/secondary coach; Al Holcomb run game coordinator/linebackers coach; Chris Jones senior defensive assistant; Tosh Lupoi defensive line coach; John Lilly tight ends coach; John Parrella assistant defensive line coach and Jeff Blasko assistant offensive line coach. Rehired wide receivers coach Adam Henry and defensive backs coach DeWayne Walker.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Fired offensive coordinator Scott Linehan.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Re-signed WR Kevin Elliott and LB Taylor Reed.

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed LB Jarnor Jones and OL Chauncey Briggs. Released LB Ian Wild.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NHL — Suspended Nashville F Ryan Johansen two games for high-sticking Winnipeg F Mark Scheifele during a Jan. 17 game.

DALLAS STARS — Recalled RW Denis Gurianov from Texas (AHL).

NEW YORK RANGERS — Recalled G Marek Mazanec from Hartford (AHL). Assigned G Alexandar Georgiev to Hartford.

American Hockey League

AHL — Suspended Manitoba D Peter Stoykewych two games for an illegal check to the head of an opponent in a Jan. 16 game against Milwaukee.

BRIDGEPORT SOUND TIGERS — Loaned F Ryan Hitchcock to Worcester (ECHL).

OLYMPIC SPORTS

USADA — Announced U.S. cyclist Michel Carrillo received a four-year sanction for an anti-doping rule violation.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

COLUMBUS CREW — Acquired M Robinho from Ceara SC (Brazil).

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Signed F Justin Rennicks as a homegrown player.

PORTLAND TIMBERS — Acquired G Alja Ivacic from NK Olimpija Ljubljana (PrvaLiga Slovenia).

United Soccer League

OTTAWA FURY — Signed M Charlie Ward.

COLLEGE

COASTAL CAROLINA — Announced the resignation of football coach Joe Moglia, who will stay on as chairman of athletics for the final two years of his contract. Promoted offensive coordinator Jamey Chadwell to football coach.

IOWA STATE — Named Tom Manning offensive coordinator and Mario Caponi secondary coach. Fired wide receivers coach Bryan Gasser.

NEW MEXICO — Named Scott Holsopple director of athletic performance and strength coach for the football team.

NORTHERN ILLINOIS — Named Thomas Hammock football coach.

THIEL — Named Ryan Kuntz defensive coordinator and strength & conditioning coordinator, and Jim Cessna offensive line coach and academic coordinator.

WASHINGTON — Signed baseball coach Lindsay Meggs to a two-year contract extension through the 2025 season.

WISCONSIN — Signed football coach Paul Chryst and volleyball coach Kelly Sheffield to five-year contracts through January 2024; and women’s soccer coach Paula Wilkins ansd men’s soccer coach John Trask to three-year contracts through January 2022.

