The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Friday’s Sports Transactions

January 25, 2019 3:38 pm
 
BASEBALL
American League

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Re-signed LHP Oliver Perez.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

NBA — Suspended Denver C Nikola Jokic one game for leaving the bench during an altercation and fined Denver C Mason Plumlee $25,000 and Utah C Derrick Favors $15,000 for engaging in the altercation during a Jan. 23 game.

FOOTBALL
Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Re-signed LB Shayne Gauthier to a two-year contract.

SOCCER
North Premier Soccer League

NEW YORK COSMOS — Signed M Ricardo Bocanegra.

COLLEGE

COKER — Named Travis Neal women’s volleyball coach.

NJIT — Named Pedro Trevino women’s volleyball coach.

