Friday’s Sports Transactions

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Re-signed LHP Oliver Perez.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
NBA — Suspended Denver C Nikola Jokic one game for leaving the bench during an altercation and fined Denver C Mason Plumlee $25,000 and Utah C Derrick Favors $15,000 for engaging in the altercation during a Jan. 23 game.
|FOOTBALL
|Canadian Football League
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Re-signed LB Shayne Gauthier to a two-year contract.
|SOCCER
|North Premier Soccer League
NEW YORK COSMOS — Signed M Ricardo Bocanegra.
COKER — Named Travis Neal women’s volleyball coach.
NJIT — Named Pedro Trevino women’s volleyball coach.
