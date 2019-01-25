Friday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Re-signed LHP Oliver Perez.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

NBA — Suspended Denver C Nikola Jokic one game for leaving the bench during an altercation and fined Denver C Mason Plumlee $25,000 and Utah C Derrick Favors $15,000 for engaging in the altercation during a Jan. 23 game.

FOOTBALL Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Re-signed LB Shayne Gauthier to a two-year contract.

SOCCER North Premier Soccer League

NEW YORK COSMOS — Signed M Ricardo Bocanegra.

Advertisement

COLLEGE

COKER — Named Travis Neal women’s volleyball coach.

NJIT — Named Pedro Trevino women’s volleyball coach.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.