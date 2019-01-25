Friday’s Sports Transactions

OFFICE OF THE COMMISSIONER OF BASEBALL — Suspended Cincinnati minor league pitcher Junior Harding (Reds-Arizona) 50 games after testing positive for Methylphenidate; Minnesota minor league pitcher Alex Schick (Cedar Rapids-MWL) 50 games after testing positive for Amphetamine; and Baltimore minor league OF Trey Whitley (Orioles-GCL) 50 games following a second positive test for a drug of abuse all violations of the Minor League Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.
|Major League Baseball Players Association
MLBPA — Promoted Chris Dahl to director of communications and Gretchen Mueller to managing director, digital media and creative strategy. Named Jerry Crasnick senior adviser: player, agent, and media relations; and Anthony Solis communications coordinator.
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Agreed to terms with LHP Oliver Perez on a one-year contract.
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Sent RHP Miguel Almonte outright to Salt Lake City (PCL).
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Agreed to terms with RHP Marco Estrada on a one-year contract. Sent RHP Parker Bridwell outright to Las Vegas (PCL).
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Sent LHP Jared Miller outright to Reno (PCL).
EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed LHP Jake Davis to a contract extension.
FLORENCE FREEDOM — Acquired OF Isaac Benard from Milwaukee (AA) to complete a previous trade.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
NBA — Suspended Denver C Nikola Jokic one game for leaving the bench during an altercation and fined Denver C Mason Plumlee $25,000 and Utah C Derrick Favors $15,000 for engaging in the altercation during a Jan. 23 game.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Named Mike Smith outside linebackers coach.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed K Adam Vinatieri.
EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Signed LB Korey Jones to a contract extension. Signed WR Harry McMaster.
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Re-signed LB Shayne Gauthier to a two-year contract.
READING ROYALS — Announced D Steve Johnson rejoined the roster after being released from a professional tryout contract with Hershey (AHL).
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
MINNESOTA UNITED — Signed D Romain Metanire from Reims (France) using Targeted Allocation Money.
NEW YORK CITY FC — Announced F Jo Inge Berget and the team agreed to mutually terminate the Berget’s contract.
|North Premier Soccer League
NEW YORK COSMOS — Signed M Ricardo Bocanegra.
AUSTIN PEAY — Named Tim Zetts offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Reassigned Mark Powell to defensive coordinator and linebackers coach.
COKER — Named Travis Neal women’s volleyball coach.
NJIT — Named Pedro Trevino women’s volleyball coach.
