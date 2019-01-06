Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Friedrich wins 4-man race, Germany remains perfect on season

January 6, 2019 9:47 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ALTENBERG, Germany (AP) — Germany’s unbeaten season in World Cup bobsled races continued Sunday, with Francesco Friedrich driving to a four-man victory.

It was Friedrich’s fifth win in six races this season, and Germany has now won all nine World Cup bobsled events through the season’s first three tour stops. Oskars Kibermanis was second for Latvia, and Nico Walther took third for Germany.

For the United States, Justin Olsen drove his sled to 19th place and Codie Bascue — already dealing with a left leg injury that leaves him unable to push at the start of races — tipped his sled over late in the second heat and finished 20th.

Bascue and the members of his team avoided injury in the crash.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The World Cup bobsled season continues next weekend in Koenigssee, Germany.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|15 5th Annual Defense Research and...
1|16 ACT-IAC Artificial Intelligence and...
1|16 TECHEXPO Top Secret Hiring Event
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

India Company practice drill evaluation on Parris Island

Today in History

1908: Grand Canyon declared a national monument