Friedrich wins another World Cup bobsled race

January 27, 2019 9:12 am
 
ST. MORITZ, Switzerland (AP) — Francesco Friedrich of Germany won his 10th World Cup bobsled race in 12 tries this season, driving to victory Sunday in a four-man event.

Friedrich has six wins in six two-man races this season, along with four wins, a second-place finish and a third-place finish in his six four-man events.

Johannes Lochner drove to silver for Germany, and Oskars Kibermanis of Latvia rallied for third. Kibermanis was eighth after the first heat but got into the medals by posting the second-fastest time in the second heat.

Friedrich had the fastest times in both runs.

For the Americans, the sled driven by Codie Bascue finished ninth, and Justin Olsen was 19th.

