Friedrich wins his 8th World Cup bobsled race of season

January 20, 2019 10:34 am
 
INNSBRUCK, Austria (AP) — Francesco Friedrich continued his dominant World Cup bobsled season with another four-man victory on Sunday.

The German star and his team of Martin Grothkopp, Alexander Schueller and Thorsten Margis finished with a total two-run time of 1 minute, 41.17 seconds. Between two- and four-man races, Friedrich has competed 10 times this season and won eight golds, one silver and one bronze.

As a nation, Germany has claimed 29 of a possible 45 medals in World Cup bobsledding this season.

Oskars Kibermanis of Latvia drove to second place in 1:41.36. Johannes Lochner of Germany took third in 1:41.61.

Codie Bascue was the top U.S. driver, with his sled placing 13th.

